Used 2005 Volvo V70 R Consumer Reviews

Swedish Dragon Wagon R2D2 , 10/02/2009 8 of 8 people found this review helpful This much fun ought to be illegal. The V70R is the perfect stealth wagon. Who would expect 0-60 in the mid-5s from a station wagon? With the available aftermarket items (exhaust, sway bars, and engine computer kits), getting 350+ HP is very do-able from only 2.5 liters. The 6-speed manual and brembo brakes make this a pleasure to drive. With 04 and 05 models coming within pricing reach, now is the time to think swede.

the ultimate in stealth high performance micron26 , 02/03/2005 3 of 3 people found this review helpful It's incredibly versatile with ample space and the 4C suspension setup, and has tremendous performance in third and fourth gear. Lag is noticeable at low RPM, particularly in first and second gear, but very few cars of any stripe can stay with this one once it gets going. It also boasts the best (support, comfort) seats I've ever sat in (my wife concurs), and has a pleasing design inside and out. Many a BMV/MB/Audi have watched my back end disappear in the distance, and the shocked looks from SUV drivers expecting to blow my slow Volvo wagon off the road remain priceless. Also has a great NAV system and shifter. All of this refers to the MT: beware the AT (GT), it's much slower.

Not a soccer mom Buffalo Bob , 06/24/2005 3 of 3 people found this review helpful After starting out looking at Volvo V70 Cross Country models and deciding they're dogs - real soccer mom cars - I went through a number of SUVs up to and including a 4Dr Ford F150 P/U. Then gas hit $2.50 and someone reccomended I check out a V70R. I didn't even know they existed. Once I checked them on line goodbye to V6s & V8s... Fortunately my dealer had a used S60R to test drive so I got a taste - and began the process of getting a V70R. Build quality seems terrific. Performace with the 6 speed is excellent. Gas mileage is 23+ at the speeds the car performs best. 'And talk about stealth. I even passed a state trooper and he never noticed. After all it's a Volvo wagon right? Cool!

Volvo V70R-2005 Orion T. Osborne , 06/04/2005 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I purchased the automatic version of this vehicle because I am a high mileage driver (50,000 miles per year- road miles). This vehicle is a little slugish and I have discussed this with my dealer. I was expecting a faster automobile off the line and currently I am considering an after market EUC upgrade. I owned a 2001 V70 T-5 that was quicker. Mechanically, Volvo parts don't last many miles (bushings, shocks, engine mounts, etc). My T-5 had one of everything replaced in 205,000 miles, except the engine and the trans needed replacing when I traded it in. I truly hope the V-70R holds up better over time.