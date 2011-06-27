Used 2017 Volvo V60 Cross Country Wagon Consumer Reviews
Tight, solid like a rock!
Disclaimer, I’ve only driven it for a week. It was a 2017 T5, 2.0 four cylinder turbo, black on Black. The steering feel could be adjusted to three levels of “heaviness”, which is a fun feature. The car feels very tightly put together, seats are bolstered although the big bottomed individuals may feel they are sitting on the ridge of the seat. Acceleration was fast, nimble handling (at The heaviest steering setting though, the turning radius seems to be reduced as it’s more for Autobahn driving). Suspension is firm but goes over bumps nicely, good isolation unlike what other say. Drives in slimes snow days like a champ, thanks to the Volvo unique AWD. Sound system is amazing at base trim. It’s a perfect little off-road wagon to replace the Crosstrek, X1 or any little SUV. Best for a college guy or girl with active lifestyle. It’s just such a nice car. Only gripe is it’s tag price when new. Buy a used, 2015-2017, all good, in-line 5 or 4.
LIL MIGHTY
Awesome small car love it drive excellent fast look great . I will add some side door guard on it later but awesome vehicle got it 3 days ago 9-8 2019 its a 2017 new paid 24750 new listing 42599.00 think what you want but for 3 000 dollars less you could got a VW Passat ugh
Loves the snow
Awesome traction in all winter snow conditions!!! Driver and passengers can always feel confident in foul weather....love how the rears seats fold FLAT...love the rear seat pass through....for carrying long items...garden tools, kayak paddles, lumber. I like how rear headrests can be lowered at the touch of a bottom improving rear visibility..... amazing turbo power on highways ....250 horses use only regular fuel!!! Good mileage....super comfortable seats......awesome sound system (basic)......could use a better cargo net for rear compartment—-I bought an aftermarket variety......I liked the carpeting on the 2004 XC70 much better... this carpet is a bit cheaper and mundane.... Great ground clearance for snowy conditions and rough situations... super reliable with zero issues in 31 months so far ...
Love my V60 Cross Country
This car is fun to drive, and has a lot of pep on the road. It handles curves well and accelerates quickly, while maintaining good gas mileage. . Comfortable, classy, and seemingly safe...love it so far.
