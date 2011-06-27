Used 2007 Volvo V50 Wagon Consumer Reviews
Good Car
Mine has 156,000KM on it. Bought it as a demo with 22,000KM (Canada). It's been good. Here is a list of things that needed repair: 1. Ambient temperature gauge wouldn't work causing the A/C to malfunction. This required 3 trips to the dear to fix it 2. A/C Air Compressor died around 130,000km 3. Both wheel bearings needed to be replaced 4. Both front shocks needed to be replaced 5. One day while driving the car just full on shut down. Had it towed and it was a fuel line sensor I think that's about it. So only left me stranded once. Overall, a pretty good car.
V50 Problems
I have driven Volvo for twenty years. I traded my 1994 940 in 2007 for the V50, Big Mistake! Within the first 45 days problems began.I was told that the computer didn't find any problems. After monthly visits and 1.5 years the dealership took me seriously & VOLVO created a download to correct the car computer,things seemed better. Then 6 months later the horn began to honk for periods of 5 miles. Once again I was told that the computer didn't show a problem. Unable to deal with the monthly trips to the dealership I traded for a Mercedes. I feel like a traitor, but apparently there are problems that exist that the computer doesn't show.
Massive Mistake
I begged my husband to trade in my '99 4Runner for a more stable vehicle on the highway so he got me an '07 Volvo V50. Took it on the highway and it was amazing, but then I started to notice little noises you wouldn't expect to hear in a "luxury" vehicle. Had the tires and rear brakes replaced and it got quieter but there is still noise. It is starting to get really hot in NC so I'm using my A/C frequently, that is of course when the compressor wants to work. Today I put my key in the ignition and the car "immobilized" because it thought I was trying to steal my own car. On top of the grinding noise in my front wheel bearings I now have electrical problems! Do not buy one!
Follow up
Had the car for just under a year and 16000 kms (10,000 miles). No mechanical problems at all, I have only done two scheduled maintenances on the car. My longest trip has been about 500 kms (300 mi) and the car performed very well. In town mileage has been around 24 mpg (US) and highway mileage in the mid 30s. Service at the dealership has been very good. The factory Continental tires were replaced at 36000 kms and replaced with Nokians. The factory tires never seem to last too long. Still very much enjoying my first Volvo.
MIGHTY MITE V50
Superbly designed vehicle that is an absolute blast to drive. Mine is the "Full Monty" T5 AWD with buttery-smooth 6 speed manual. Seems like every design and engineering detail was painstakingly tested and mulled over to best benefit the driver. Gives me 85% of the performance I expect from my '85 Porsche 911. I can haul my ever-growing toddler son in his Recaro sport seat and my two 90 lb. Weimaraners (very tall, large dogs). A great-looking vehicle as well that really grabs on-lookers' attention. Most people think of AWD for icy, snowy environments, but here in L.A., I like it for added performance - goodbye torque steer, understeer, oversteer, etc. A total beast.
