Estimated values
2011 Volvo S80 3.2 4dr Sedan (3.2L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,182
|$7,452
|$9,085
|Clean
|$4,815
|$6,912
|$8,407
|Average
|$4,079
|$5,832
|$7,051
|Rough
|$3,344
|$4,753
|$5,695
2011 Volvo S80 T6 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,200
|$7,280
|$8,779
|Clean
|$4,831
|$6,753
|$8,124
|Average
|$4,094
|$5,698
|$6,813
|Rough
|$3,356
|$4,643
|$5,503