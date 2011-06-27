Estimated values
1997 Volvo 960 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$535
|$1,178
|$1,529
|Clean
|$476
|$1,052
|$1,366
|Average
|$359
|$800
|$1,039
|Rough
|$242
|$548
|$712
Estimated values
1997 Volvo 960 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$602
|$1,203
|$1,529
|Clean
|$536
|$1,074
|$1,366
|Average
|$404
|$817
|$1,039
|Rough
|$272
|$559
|$712