2011 Volkswagen Touareg Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2011 Volkswagen Touareg TDI Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,443$11,415$13,529
Clean$8,011$10,815$12,797
Average$7,146$9,616$11,333
Rough$6,281$8,417$9,869
Estimated values
2011 Volkswagen Touareg VR6 Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,734$9,105$10,791
Clean$6,389$8,627$10,207
Average$5,700$7,670$9,040
Rough$5,010$6,714$7,872
Estimated values
2011 Volkswagen Touareg TDI Executive 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,697$13,109$15,537
Clean$9,200$12,421$14,696
Average$8,207$11,044$13,015
Rough$7,214$9,667$11,334
Estimated values
2011 Volkswagen Touareg TDI Lux 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,837$13,299$15,762
Clean$9,333$12,600$14,909
Average$8,325$11,203$13,203
Rough$7,318$9,806$11,498
Estimated values
2011 Volkswagen Touareg VR6 Lux 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,143$11,008$13,047
Clean$7,726$10,429$12,341
Average$6,892$9,273$10,929
Rough$6,058$8,117$9,518
Estimated values
2011 Volkswagen Touareg Hybrid 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C gas/electric hybrid 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,173$12,401$14,697
Clean$8,703$11,749$13,902
Average$7,764$10,447$12,312
Rough$6,824$9,144$10,721
Estimated values
2011 Volkswagen Touareg VR6 Executive 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,845$11,957$14,171
Clean$8,392$11,329$13,405
Average$7,486$10,073$11,871
Rough$6,580$8,817$10,338
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2011 Volkswagen Touareg on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2011 Volkswagen Touareg with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $6,389 for one in "Clean" condition and about $8,627 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2011 Volkswagen Touareg. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2011 Volkswagen Touareg and see how it feels. Learn more
