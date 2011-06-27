Estimated values
2011 Volkswagen Touareg TDI Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,443
|$11,415
|$13,529
|Clean
|$8,011
|$10,815
|$12,797
|Average
|$7,146
|$9,616
|$11,333
|Rough
|$6,281
|$8,417
|$9,869
Estimated values
2011 Volkswagen Touareg VR6 Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,734
|$9,105
|$10,791
|Clean
|$6,389
|$8,627
|$10,207
|Average
|$5,700
|$7,670
|$9,040
|Rough
|$5,010
|$6,714
|$7,872
Estimated values
2011 Volkswagen Touareg TDI Executive 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,697
|$13,109
|$15,537
|Clean
|$9,200
|$12,421
|$14,696
|Average
|$8,207
|$11,044
|$13,015
|Rough
|$7,214
|$9,667
|$11,334
Estimated values
2011 Volkswagen Touareg TDI Lux 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,837
|$13,299
|$15,762
|Clean
|$9,333
|$12,600
|$14,909
|Average
|$8,325
|$11,203
|$13,203
|Rough
|$7,318
|$9,806
|$11,498
Estimated values
2011 Volkswagen Touareg VR6 Lux 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,143
|$11,008
|$13,047
|Clean
|$7,726
|$10,429
|$12,341
|Average
|$6,892
|$9,273
|$10,929
|Rough
|$6,058
|$8,117
|$9,518
Estimated values
2011 Volkswagen Touareg Hybrid 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C gas/electric hybrid 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,173
|$12,401
|$14,697
|Clean
|$8,703
|$11,749
|$13,902
|Average
|$7,764
|$10,447
|$12,312
|Rough
|$6,824
|$9,144
|$10,721
Estimated values
2011 Volkswagen Touareg VR6 Executive 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,845
|$11,957
|$14,171
|Clean
|$8,392
|$11,329
|$13,405
|Average
|$7,486
|$10,073
|$11,871
|Rough
|$6,580
|$8,817
|$10,338