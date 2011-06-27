Estimated values
2008 Volvo C30 T5 Version 2.0 R-Design 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,715
|$4,796
|$5,960
|Clean
|$2,465
|$4,350
|$5,395
|Average
|$1,966
|$3,458
|$4,263
|Rough
|$1,466
|$2,567
|$3,132
Estimated values
2008 Volvo C30 T5 Version 1.0 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,515
|$3,788
|$4,504
|Clean
|$2,284
|$3,436
|$4,077
|Average
|$1,821
|$2,732
|$3,222
|Rough
|$1,358
|$2,027
|$2,367
Estimated values
2008 Volvo C30 T5 Version 2.0 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,636
|$3,881
|$4,585
|Clean
|$2,394
|$3,521
|$4,150
|Average
|$1,909
|$2,799
|$3,280
|Rough
|$1,424
|$2,078
|$2,410