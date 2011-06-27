Used 2001 Volvo S80 Sedan Consumer Reviews

Worst car I've ever owned! Robert , 10/19/2015 T6 4dr Sedan (2.8L 6cyl Turbo 4A) 11 of 11 people found this review helpful This car spent more time at the repair shop than on the road. I've never spent so much money in the course of 3 months trying to fix a car! This car was nothing but problems from 75,000 miles and up. Problems such as: faulty sensors,transmission problems, coolant hose, overheating, radiator, massive oil leaks and oil pressure problems, fuel pump and so on. I always dreamed of owning a volvo simply because they are great looking cars and are safe as well, but after owning an s80 i think i wont be owning one ever again. These cars are extremely oil thirsty and constantly need brakes and rotors. I feel very disappointed with Volvo. I feel so relieved now that i sold my volvo, I used to be scared to even drive the car because every time i would drive it i felt like it was going to leave me on the side of the road. Avoid Volvo at all costs! I've owned nissans all my life and every single one of them made it past the 200k mark without major probems, I'm exited to know that i will be going back with NISSAN. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Did great in a crash ed , 10/09/2006 9 of 9 people found this review helpful I bought this car for my 17 year old. It worked great, looked great and ran great until he was smashed hard from behind. The car absorbed the force incredibly. You can see from the damage how the design was made to absorb the forces and the head rests worked great in protecting the neck. he and his brother who was also in the car were not hurt, no whiplash or anything. The driver of the car that hit them was hurt the wreck was so bad.

only had etm problems the volvster , 12/23/2015 2.9 4dr Sedan (2.9L 6cyl 4A) 6 of 6 people found this review helpful Just like few other Volvo's around this year I owned the throttle body went. Easy but a little pricey to fix ....other than that great vehicle ..its has 211k miles and still running strong I'll never own anything other than a volvo Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

250,000 miles and Still Going Strong xc6793 , 01/11/2013 13 of 15 people found this review helpful I recently purchased this as a second car from my dad (he put most of the miles on it during the last 12 years). Despite the age and miles, this car shows no signs of slowing down any time soon. Over the past 12 years, we've never had to do any major mechanical repairs other than replace the heater core. It amazes me how smooth this car drives, even at 80 mph. I'm 26 and my friends (who are also in their twenties) copliment this car! As referenced by many others, this car has the GM transmission which does concern me, but it's still original at 250,000 miles, so I guess it can't be that bad! Plan on keeping this car for as long as I can......