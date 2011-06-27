Estimated values
1998 Volvo S70 GLT Turbo 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$792
|$1,325
|$1,614
|Clean
|$697
|$1,169
|$1,425
|Average
|$507
|$858
|$1,047
|Rough
|$317
|$548
|$670
Estimated values
1998 Volvo S70 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$632
|$1,269
|$1,614
|Clean
|$556
|$1,120
|$1,425
|Average
|$405
|$823
|$1,047
|Rough
|$253
|$525
|$670
Estimated values
1998 Volvo S70 T5 Turbo 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$786
|$1,322
|$1,614
|Clean
|$692
|$1,167
|$1,425
|Average
|$504
|$857
|$1,047
|Rough
|$315
|$546
|$670
Estimated values
1998 Volvo S70 GT 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$777
|$1,319
|$1,614
|Clean
|$684
|$1,164
|$1,425
|Average
|$498
|$855
|$1,047
|Rough
|$311
|$545
|$670