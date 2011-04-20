Used 1998 Volvo S70 for Sale Near Me

4 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
S70 Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 4 out of 4 listings
  • 1998 Volvo S70
    used

    1998 Volvo S70

    172,090 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $2,299

    Details
  • 1998 Volvo S70
    used

    1998 Volvo S70

    56,658 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,500

    Details
  • 1998 Volvo S70
    used

    1998 Volvo S70

    124,395 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $1,900

    Details
  • 2000 Volvo S70
    used

    2000 Volvo S70

    109,299 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,450

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Volvo S70 searches:

Showing 1 - 4 out of 4 listings
  1. Home
  2. Volvo
  3. Volvo S70
  4. Used 1998 Volvo S70

Consumer Reviews for the Volvo S70

Read recent reviews for the Volvo S70
Overall Consumer Rating
4.3116 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 116 reviews
  • 5
    (46%)
  • 4
    (42%)
  • 3
    (8%)
  • 2
    (4%)
Excellent reliability, performance and comfort.
chris_svedka,04/20/2011
I have owned the V70 and S70 line of vehicles for many years. My 1998 S70 T5 is hands down the best vehicle I have ever owned. After owning one, and wanting a second T5, I drove over 400 miles, round trip to pick up another one. These cars are built exceptionally well. I have never had one leave me stranded. Every vehicle requires maintenance and an occasional part. Parts are cheap if you know where to look. Any mechanic should be able to work on these EASILY. They do not cost more to work on than anything else. If you insist on taking them to dealers out of warranty, then expect to pay. Knowledge and a little legwork will make these one of the most economical cars you can own.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Volvo
S70
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Drivetrain
to