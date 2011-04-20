Used 1998 Volvo S70 for Sale Near Me
4 listings
- 172,090 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$2,299
- 56,658 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,500
- 124,395 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$1,900
- used
2000 Volvo S70109,299 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$3,450
chris_svedka,04/20/2011
I have owned the V70 and S70 line of vehicles for many years. My 1998 S70 T5 is hands down the best vehicle I have ever owned. After owning one, and wanting a second T5, I drove over 400 miles, round trip to pick up another one. These cars are built exceptionally well. I have never had one leave me stranded. Every vehicle requires maintenance and an occasional part. Parts are cheap if you know where to look. Any mechanic should be able to work on these EASILY. They do not cost more to work on than anything else. If you insist on taking them to dealers out of warranty, then expect to pay. Knowledge and a little legwork will make these one of the most economical cars you can own.