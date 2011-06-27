2019 Volvo S60 Sedan Consumer Reviews

Wonderful Improved Scandinavian! Phillip Lehrer , 04/26/2019 T5 Momentum 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) 12 of 12 people found this review helpful This car improves in so many areas from my 2016 Volvo S60 Inscription Platinum!My 2016 had a stiff ride on NYC's rough streets,but Comfort Mode on the 2019 completely smooths out the ride and stops the jolting on uneven surfaces!Sport Mode makes the steering firm up and makes the suspension tighter,which is perfect for highway driving.The car has ten more horsepower and the eight speed transmission has two more gears,making the car have quick,smooth acceleration!The trunk is larger and has a donut spare underneath!The blind spot warning is much better being in the side view mirrors!The sun roof is a larger panoramic type!The memory button for the seats is in a better position!The steering is lighter,but has no play on center and is very stable at holding the lane!The Sensus system,which has been criticized as being too complex,took me three days to learn,not bad for a seventy-two year old!The vinyl seats in the Momentum model look and feel like leather!The suite of safety features are superb,and best Audi,BMW,and Mercedes because they come in the base model!All material and buttons have a solid feel and the Scandinavian style is terrific! Safety Performance Interior Reliability Value Report Abuse

I loved my car, until I didn't. NG , 08/14/2019 T5 Momentum 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) 27 of 29 people found this review helpful I purchased a 2019 Volvo S60 brand new and it has already been in the shop twice for multiple days (I had actually previously scheduled what would have been a 3rd appointment but ended up missing it). From the day I bought it, the media console was a bit glitchy. However, the first time I took it in was when the car died as I was switching lanes causing a "service needed" light to turn on. I took it in to Volvo, they had it for 2-3 days and told me that there was a computer system glitch where multiple signals went to the fuel tank at the same time, causing the car to die. They said they reset my computer system and that it would take care of 90% of problems (the other 10% was the rear suspension recall, which they fixed without prompting while it was there). I asked if they could guarantee the car wouldn't die again because it was a safety issue, and they said 98% guarantee. When I got the car back, I was still having issues with media console...mainly Apple CarPlay text features and radio volume issues so nothing major but still annoying. I scheduled an appointment, but ended up missing it, then a few days after, my check engine light came on. This is about a month (or less) after the car was in the shop the first time, and the vehicle currently has less than 4,000 miles on it. I haven't gotten the car back yet, but they said it will be in the shop for a minimum of 2 days and told me at the desk that it is likely a computer issue, again. The other bummer to me is that Volvo does not give Apples to Apples loaners like BMW (the other brand of luxury car I have experience with). They give you a voucher for Hertz (for which you have to pay a deposit). Last time, I was able to rent a Cadillac. This time, they put me in the crappiest, least equipped Toyota Corolla. I am so beyond frustrated and disappointed. My dad actually recommended Volvo to me and I really loved the car. I test drove BMWs and Audis before getting in this car, and I was just sold immediately after my test drive of this vehicle. The interior is just okay, but I love the look of this version of S60, I love the drive, I love the safety features, I love that it has just has enough power (I didn't want a sports engine but I wanted something with pick-up), it's comfortable, and I love the tech (when it works). Gas mileage is just okay and the trunk space is actually terrible (which would've been the biggest negative about the car), but overall, I was so thrilled with this vehicle that I was on board to be a Volvo enthusiast and my only "regret" prior to now was that I opted for the sedan over the SUV. I have now talked to multiple late-model Volvo owners (XC90's) who have both had to have their car replaced in the past and I keep getting told by sales that "well this version of the car is brand new" and "any car can have computer issues" as if that's an excuse. I've also read accounts of similar issues on forums pertaining to S60's from like 2016 on. I no longer have faith in this car brand and am just extremely disillusioned by this experience. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

The Total Package Paisa Surfer , 04/22/2019 T5 R-Design 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) 19 of 20 people found this review helpful The all new S60 is a wonderful ride, satisfying and sure-footed. So many features come as standard equipment that are only available as upgrades in its competitors (BMW 3 series, Audi A4, AR Giulia, MB C-class), like for example paddle shifters and blind spot monitoring. And the premium package includes equipment that would cost much more in the other brands. My wife and I traded in our 2017 S60 Inscription for this new R-Design, and this is her daily driver, so we can make a fair comparison to the prior model, which we think is a wonderful automobile. What we notice first about the 2019 model is that Volvo listened to its owners and responded with greater attention to details, like for instance the seat memory buttons. In the 2016, you would have to hold the memory button down while the seat moved to its position (yes, I know, a tedious First-World problem). In the 2019, one press of the button and the seat re-positions (along with the mirrors), letting you do other stuff to get ready and going. The stereo system (600 watts Harmon-Kardon with 14 speakers) is vastly improved and can stand up to just about any other sound system in the segment. The leather seats and the bolstering are incredible and having nappa leather seating hands down is so much nicer than having the chemical odor of faux leather so pervasive in the BMW 3 and Mercedes C classes. The T5 power plant is superb. With butter smooth shifting, almost no turbo lag, and more than enough horses and torque to get up and go, the punchy response and acceleration will please most around town drivers--and the car MOVES gracefully on the highway. The S60 is not large, but feels solid and connected to the road at low and high speeds. Comfort and interior styling get an A+. A tall adult will fit fine in the back seat, having far more leg room than in the BMW 3 series and far more headroom than the MB CLA. The standard panorama sunroof is also a nice feature you won't find as standard equipment in the competition. Even though some criticism has been raised about the large touch screen control interface, it is not an burdensome learning curve to become adept at interacting with the car. Having both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are also new standard features we really missed in the 2017 model. We do not find the steering to be lackluster or detached from the road at all (as some critics have said), the car is whisper quiet, the suspension and 18 inch wheels soak up urban highways without an issues (also contrary to some reviews), and driver visibility and driving confidence are superb. If you are looking for a compact luxury ride (although it is hard to imagine the S60 as compact), we encourage you to put the S60 on your test drive list. It is uniquely Volvo, like nothing else on the road, a driver's car while at the same time an executive's show horse. Volvo has definitely arrived in the small luxury sedan line-up with a car that meets and exceeds the competition in so many ways. This is a car that lets you run in the pack without running with the pack. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

South Carolina Jewel Chuck and Amy Mikell , 06/14/2019 T5 Momentum 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) 11 of 12 people found this review helpful We went to buy a new Mercedes. The Mercedes dealer here is also a Volvo dealer. We test drove one Mercedes model before my wife saw the S60. It was all over after that. She LOVED the way it looked....inside and out. I am 73 years old and have a bad back. The seats are the most comfortable I have ever sat in in an automobile. We have only had the car for a week so I can't speak to reliability. However, as South Carolina natives we are proud to drive a car made right here. Very, very nice car. I don't understand Edmund's comments about the technology. My wife is a technophobe, but she caught on to the infotainment and car controls right off. And she NEVER does that. it works just like a tablet. Did I mention the seats are real comfortable... Performance Report Abuse