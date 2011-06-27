Used 2018 Volvo S60 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
S60 Polestar
Polestar 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A)
True Cost to Own
$62,684*
Total Cash Price
$36,467
S60 Sedan
T5 Inscription Platinum 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$45,423*
Total Cash Price
$26,425
T5 Dynamic 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$46,331*
Total Cash Price
$26,954
T5 Inscription 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$62,230*
Total Cash Price
$36,202
T6 R-Design Platinum 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A)
True Cost to Own
$64,046*
Total Cash Price
$37,259
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2018 S60 Polestar Polestar 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,279
|$1,318
|$1,357
|$1,398
|$1,439
|$6,791
|Maintenance
|$1,123
|$559
|$3,151
|$1,910
|$1,637
|$8,379
|Repairs
|$0
|$995
|$1,532
|$1,649
|$1,775
|$5,951
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,961
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$2,187
|Financing
|$1,961
|$1,577
|$1,167
|$730
|$265
|$5,701
|Depreciation
|$8,923
|$4,221
|$3,715
|$3,293
|$2,956
|$23,108
|Fuel
|$1,990
|$2,051
|$2,111
|$2,175
|$2,240
|$10,567
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,238
|$10,778
|$13,089
|$11,211
|$10,368
|$62,684
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2018 S60 Sedan T5 Inscription Platinum 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$927
|$955
|$983
|$1,013
|$1,043
|$4,921
|Maintenance
|$814
|$405
|$2,283
|$1,384
|$1,186
|$6,072
|Repairs
|$0
|$721
|$1,110
|$1,195
|$1,286
|$4,312
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,421
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,585
|Financing
|$1,421
|$1,143
|$846
|$529
|$192
|$4,131
|Depreciation
|$6,466
|$3,059
|$2,692
|$2,386
|$2,142
|$16,745
|Fuel
|$1,442
|$1,486
|$1,530
|$1,576
|$1,623
|$7,657
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,491
|$7,810
|$9,485
|$8,124
|$7,513
|$45,423
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2018 S60 Sedan T5 Dynamic 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$946
|$974
|$1,003
|$1,033
|$1,064
|$5,019
|Maintenance
|$830
|$413
|$2,329
|$1,412
|$1,210
|$6,193
|Repairs
|$0
|$735
|$1,132
|$1,219
|$1,312
|$4,398
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,449
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,617
|Financing
|$1,449
|$1,166
|$863
|$540
|$196
|$4,214
|Depreciation
|$6,595
|$3,120
|$2,746
|$2,434
|$2,185
|$17,080
|Fuel
|$1,471
|$1,516
|$1,561
|$1,608
|$1,655
|$7,810
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,741
|$7,966
|$9,675
|$8,286
|$7,663
|$46,331
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2018 S60 Sedan T5 Inscription 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,270
|$1,308
|$1,347
|$1,388
|$1,429
|$6,742
|Maintenance
|$1,115
|$555
|$3,128
|$1,896
|$1,625
|$8,319
|Repairs
|$0
|$988
|$1,521
|$1,637
|$1,762
|$5,907
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,947
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$2,171
|Financing
|$1,947
|$1,566
|$1,159
|$725
|$263
|$5,659
|Depreciation
|$8,858
|$4,191
|$3,688
|$3,269
|$2,935
|$22,941
|Fuel
|$1,976
|$2,036
|$2,096
|$2,159
|$2,224
|$10,490
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,113
|$10,700
|$12,994
|$11,130
|$10,293
|$62,230
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2018 S60 Sedan T6 R-Design Platinum 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,307
|$1,347
|$1,386
|$1,428
|$1,471
|$6,939
|Maintenance
|$1,148
|$571
|$3,219
|$1,951
|$1,672
|$8,562
|Repairs
|$0
|$1,017
|$1,565
|$1,685
|$1,813
|$6,080
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,004
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,235
|Financing
|$2,004
|$1,612
|$1,193
|$746
|$271
|$5,825
|Depreciation
|$9,117
|$4,313
|$3,796
|$3,364
|$3,020
|$23,610
|Fuel
|$2,033
|$2,095
|$2,157
|$2,222
|$2,288
|$10,796
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,612
|$11,012
|$13,374
|$11,455
|$10,593
|$64,046
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2018 Volvo S60 in Virginia is:not available
- Toyota Mirai 2019