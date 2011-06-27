Used 2007 Volvo S60 R Consumer Reviews
Great R
Wonderful driving experience. Compared it against the Acura TL, BMW 3 series, hands down the Volvo is the car to own.
My Favorite Vehicle!
Vehicles are my hobby and I've owned over 60 new ones, from basics (AMC Gremlin) to exotics (Lotus Esprit, MB E55 AMG, Saleens). I traded my 2006 BMW M3 convertible, 6 speed manual, for a 2007 Volvo S60 R, automatic. The S60 R is my favorite vehicle ever!
150k miles and counting!!
I bought my 2007 Volvo S60 R used at 85k miles. It now has over 150k miles on it! In this time I have not had one problem with the car. It's given a scheduled oil change every 5k miles, and had its 120k mile regular maintenance. I do take very good care of my car, however, I enjoy having fun in it as well. With the DTSC system combined with AWD, the back country roads couldn't be more fun. This was my first car, and have had it since I was 16, so I'm sure you can guess the limits I've pushed this car to... None the less, it has held up better than I could've imagined. I recently took the car for a full 130 point inspection and it passed every single one. My mechanic doesn't doubt if I'll see 300k miles with this car. With all the good, I will have to complain about the turn radius, as it's about the same as truck. All in all it's a great car, I look forward to the life of this car and the other Volvos' I will be purchasing.
- Safety
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
3 years, 45000 miles
We bought this car in 2005, the first year the R was available. After much research it came down to the Audi A4, BMW 3 series, Mercedes C Class and the Volvo S60R. After a test drive in each the Volvo was the clear winner. Faster pickup, more solid build quality. The BMW and MBenz felt like toys compared to this. The Audi was nice but had now where near the OOMPH! AWD was a must for us living in the Northeast. We have driven it over 45,000 miles now in the city and highway with no major mechanical issues. This is the 2nd one we owned (yes, I was the first person in the United States to total an "R"). Major rollover accident. WE ALL WALKED AWAY WITHOUT A SCRATCH! Volvo saved my life.
Priceless
Amazing car! Incredibly quick, amazing exterior and interior looks, amazing sound system, gages are beautiful, powerful brakes, sharp rims, soft and easy clutch, AWD system definitely keeps the car grounded. An huge bargain for its price compared to its counterparts. Definitely go overseas delivery if you have the chance, nothing beats zipping by BMW's on the autobahn.
