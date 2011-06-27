  1. Home
  2. Porsche
  3. Porsche 911
  4. Used 2018 Porsche 911
  5. Appraisal value

2018 Porsche 911 Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2018 Porsche 911 Carrera S 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$72,303$78,859$86,567
Clean$70,742$77,184$84,657
Average$67,619$73,832$80,839
Rough$64,497$70,481$77,020
Sell my 2018 Porsche 911 with EdmundsShop for a used Porsche 911 near you
Estimated values
2018 Porsche 911 Carrera 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$66,544$72,579$79,672
Clean$65,107$71,036$77,915
Average$62,234$67,952$74,401
Rough$59,360$64,867$70,886
Sell my 2018 Porsche 911 with EdmundsShop for a used Porsche 911 near you
Estimated values
2018 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$78,481$85,598$93,964
Clean$76,787$83,779$91,892
Average$73,397$80,142$87,747
Rough$70,008$76,504$83,602
Sell my 2018 Porsche 911 with EdmundsShop for a used Porsche 911 near you
Estimated values
2018 Porsche 911 Targa 4 GTS 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$103,543$105,455$108,019
Clean$101,308$103,214$105,636
Average$96,837$98,733$100,872
Rough$92,365$94,251$96,107
Sell my 2018 Porsche 911 with EdmundsShop for a used Porsche 911 near you
Estimated values
2018 Porsche 911 Turbo 2dr Convertible AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$113,185$123,449$135,513
Clean$110,741$120,826$132,525
Average$105,853$115,579$126,547
Rough$100,966$110,333$120,570
Sell my 2018 Porsche 911 with EdmundsShop for a used Porsche 911 near you
Estimated values
2018 Porsche 911 GT3 2dr Coupe (4.0L 6cyl 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$86,389$94,223$103,432
Clean$84,524$92,221$101,151
Average$80,793$88,217$96,588
Rough$77,063$84,212$92,026
Sell my 2018 Porsche 911 with EdmundsShop for a used Porsche 911 near you
Estimated values
2018 Porsche 911 Targa 4S 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$82,001$89,437$98,178
Clean$80,230$87,536$96,012
Average$76,689$83,735$91,682
Rough$73,148$79,935$87,351
Sell my 2018 Porsche 911 with EdmundsShop for a used Porsche 911 near you
Estimated values
2018 Porsche 911 Turbo S 2dr Convertible AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$121,876$132,927$145,919
Clean$119,244$130,103$142,701
Average$113,981$124,454$136,265
Rough$108,718$118,805$129,828
Sell my 2018 Porsche 911 with EdmundsShop for a used Porsche 911 near you
Estimated values
2018 Porsche 911 Carrera 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$62,902$68,606$75,310
Clean$61,544$67,148$73,649
Average$58,827$64,233$70,328
Rough$56,111$61,317$67,006
Sell my 2018 Porsche 911 with EdmundsShop for a used Porsche 911 near you
Estimated values
2018 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$76,537$83,418$91,509
Clean$74,885$81,645$89,491
Average$71,580$78,100$85,455
Rough$68,274$74,555$81,418
Sell my 2018 Porsche 911 with EdmundsShop for a used Porsche 911 near you
Estimated values
2018 Porsche 911 Carrera T 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$73,754$75,281$77,293
Clean$72,161$73,681$75,589
Average$68,976$70,482$72,179
Rough$65,791$67,283$68,770
Sell my 2018 Porsche 911 with EdmundsShop for a used Porsche 911 near you
Estimated values
2018 Porsche 911 Turbo S 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$118,780$129,552$142,214
Clean$116,216$126,800$139,078
Average$111,087$121,294$132,804
Rough$105,957$115,788$126,531
Sell my 2018 Porsche 911 with EdmundsShop for a used Porsche 911 near you
Estimated values
2018 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 GTS 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$89,316$90,964$93,176
Clean$87,388$89,032$91,121
Average$83,531$85,166$87,011
Rough$79,674$81,300$82,901
Sell my 2018 Porsche 911 with EdmundsShop for a used Porsche 911 near you
Estimated values
2018 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$70,077$76,431$83,901
Clean$68,564$74,807$82,050
Average$65,537$71,559$78,350
Rough$62,511$68,311$74,649
Sell my 2018 Porsche 911 with EdmundsShop for a used Porsche 911 near you
Estimated values
2018 Porsche 911 Carrera GTS 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$84,545$92,140$101,073
Clean$82,719$90,182$98,843
Average$79,068$86,266$94,385
Rough$75,417$82,351$89,927
Sell my 2018 Porsche 911 with EdmundsShop for a used Porsche 911 near you
Estimated values
2018 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 GTS 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$96,884$98,673$101,072
Clean$94,792$96,576$98,842
Average$90,609$92,383$94,384
Rough$86,425$88,189$89,926
Sell my 2018 Porsche 911 with EdmundsShop for a used Porsche 911 near you
Estimated values
2018 Porsche 911 Carrera S 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$70,626$77,030$84,559
Clean$69,101$75,393$82,694
Average$66,051$72,120$78,964
Rough$63,001$68,846$75,234
Sell my 2018 Porsche 911 with EdmundsShop for a used Porsche 911 near you
Estimated values
2018 Porsche 911 Targa 4 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$74,117$80,837$88,738
Clean$72,516$79,119$86,781
Average$69,316$75,684$82,867
Rough$66,115$72,249$78,953
Sell my 2018 Porsche 911 with EdmundsShop for a used Porsche 911 near you
Estimated values
2018 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$62,785$68,476$75,167
Clean$61,429$67,021$73,510
Average$58,718$64,111$70,194
Rough$56,007$61,201$66,878
Sell my 2018 Porsche 911 with EdmundsShop for a used Porsche 911 near you
Estimated values
2018 Porsche 911 Turbo S Exclusive 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$166,327$169,398$173,515
Clean$162,735$165,798$169,689
Average$155,553$158,599$162,035
Rough$148,371$151,400$154,381
Sell my 2018 Porsche 911 with EdmundsShop for a used Porsche 911 near you
Estimated values
2018 Porsche 911 Carrera GTS 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$89,953$91,615$93,841
Clean$88,011$89,668$91,772
Average$84,127$85,774$87,632
Rough$80,242$81,881$83,493
Sell my 2018 Porsche 911 with EdmundsShop for a used Porsche 911 near you
Estimated values
2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$186,639$190,084$194,705
Clean$182,609$186,045$190,411
Average$174,550$177,967$181,822
Rough$166,490$169,889$173,234
Sell my 2018 Porsche 911 with EdmundsShop for a used Porsche 911 near you
Estimated values
2018 Porsche 911 Turbo 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$105,261$114,807$126,027
Clean$102,988$112,367$123,248
Average$98,443$107,488$117,689
Rough$93,898$102,609$112,130
Sell my 2018 Porsche 911 with EdmundsShop for a used Porsche 911 near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2018 Porsche 911 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2018 Porsche 911 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $61,544 for one in "Clean" condition and about $67,148 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Porsche 911 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2018 Porsche 911 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $61,544 for one in "Clean" condition and about $67,148 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2018 Porsche 911, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2018 Porsche 911 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $61,544 for one in "Clean" condition and about $67,148 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2018 Porsche 911. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2018 Porsche 911 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2018 Porsche 911 ranges from $56,111 to $75,310, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2018 Porsche 911 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.