Estimated values
2018 Porsche 911 Carrera S 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$72,303
|$78,859
|$86,567
|Clean
|$70,742
|$77,184
|$84,657
|Average
|$67,619
|$73,832
|$80,839
|Rough
|$64,497
|$70,481
|$77,020
Estimated values
2018 Porsche 911 Carrera 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$66,544
|$72,579
|$79,672
|Clean
|$65,107
|$71,036
|$77,915
|Average
|$62,234
|$67,952
|$74,401
|Rough
|$59,360
|$64,867
|$70,886
Estimated values
2018 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$78,481
|$85,598
|$93,964
|Clean
|$76,787
|$83,779
|$91,892
|Average
|$73,397
|$80,142
|$87,747
|Rough
|$70,008
|$76,504
|$83,602
Estimated values
2018 Porsche 911 Targa 4 GTS 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$103,543
|$105,455
|$108,019
|Clean
|$101,308
|$103,214
|$105,636
|Average
|$96,837
|$98,733
|$100,872
|Rough
|$92,365
|$94,251
|$96,107
Estimated values
2018 Porsche 911 Turbo 2dr Convertible AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$113,185
|$123,449
|$135,513
|Clean
|$110,741
|$120,826
|$132,525
|Average
|$105,853
|$115,579
|$126,547
|Rough
|$100,966
|$110,333
|$120,570
Estimated values
2018 Porsche 911 GT3 2dr Coupe (4.0L 6cyl 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$86,389
|$94,223
|$103,432
|Clean
|$84,524
|$92,221
|$101,151
|Average
|$80,793
|$88,217
|$96,588
|Rough
|$77,063
|$84,212
|$92,026
Estimated values
2018 Porsche 911 Targa 4S 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$82,001
|$89,437
|$98,178
|Clean
|$80,230
|$87,536
|$96,012
|Average
|$76,689
|$83,735
|$91,682
|Rough
|$73,148
|$79,935
|$87,351
Estimated values
2018 Porsche 911 Turbo S 2dr Convertible AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$121,876
|$132,927
|$145,919
|Clean
|$119,244
|$130,103
|$142,701
|Average
|$113,981
|$124,454
|$136,265
|Rough
|$108,718
|$118,805
|$129,828
Estimated values
2018 Porsche 911 Carrera 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$62,902
|$68,606
|$75,310
|Clean
|$61,544
|$67,148
|$73,649
|Average
|$58,827
|$64,233
|$70,328
|Rough
|$56,111
|$61,317
|$67,006
Estimated values
2018 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$76,537
|$83,418
|$91,509
|Clean
|$74,885
|$81,645
|$89,491
|Average
|$71,580
|$78,100
|$85,455
|Rough
|$68,274
|$74,555
|$81,418
Estimated values
2018 Porsche 911 Carrera T 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$73,754
|$75,281
|$77,293
|Clean
|$72,161
|$73,681
|$75,589
|Average
|$68,976
|$70,482
|$72,179
|Rough
|$65,791
|$67,283
|$68,770
Estimated values
2018 Porsche 911 Turbo S 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$118,780
|$129,552
|$142,214
|Clean
|$116,216
|$126,800
|$139,078
|Average
|$111,087
|$121,294
|$132,804
|Rough
|$105,957
|$115,788
|$126,531
Estimated values
2018 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 GTS 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$89,316
|$90,964
|$93,176
|Clean
|$87,388
|$89,032
|$91,121
|Average
|$83,531
|$85,166
|$87,011
|Rough
|$79,674
|$81,300
|$82,901
Estimated values
2018 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$70,077
|$76,431
|$83,901
|Clean
|$68,564
|$74,807
|$82,050
|Average
|$65,537
|$71,559
|$78,350
|Rough
|$62,511
|$68,311
|$74,649
Estimated values
2018 Porsche 911 Carrera GTS 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$84,545
|$92,140
|$101,073
|Clean
|$82,719
|$90,182
|$98,843
|Average
|$79,068
|$86,266
|$94,385
|Rough
|$75,417
|$82,351
|$89,927
Estimated values
2018 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 GTS 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$96,884
|$98,673
|$101,072
|Clean
|$94,792
|$96,576
|$98,842
|Average
|$90,609
|$92,383
|$94,384
|Rough
|$86,425
|$88,189
|$89,926
Estimated values
2018 Porsche 911 Carrera S 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$70,626
|$77,030
|$84,559
|Clean
|$69,101
|$75,393
|$82,694
|Average
|$66,051
|$72,120
|$78,964
|Rough
|$63,001
|$68,846
|$75,234
Estimated values
2018 Porsche 911 Targa 4 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$74,117
|$80,837
|$88,738
|Clean
|$72,516
|$79,119
|$86,781
|Average
|$69,316
|$75,684
|$82,867
|Rough
|$66,115
|$72,249
|$78,953
Estimated values
2018 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$62,785
|$68,476
|$75,167
|Clean
|$61,429
|$67,021
|$73,510
|Average
|$58,718
|$64,111
|$70,194
|Rough
|$56,007
|$61,201
|$66,878
Estimated values
2018 Porsche 911 Turbo S Exclusive 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$166,327
|$169,398
|$173,515
|Clean
|$162,735
|$165,798
|$169,689
|Average
|$155,553
|$158,599
|$162,035
|Rough
|$148,371
|$151,400
|$154,381
Estimated values
2018 Porsche 911 Carrera GTS 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$89,953
|$91,615
|$93,841
|Clean
|$88,011
|$89,668
|$91,772
|Average
|$84,127
|$85,774
|$87,632
|Rough
|$80,242
|$81,881
|$83,493
Estimated values
2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$186,639
|$190,084
|$194,705
|Clean
|$182,609
|$186,045
|$190,411
|Average
|$174,550
|$177,967
|$181,822
|Rough
|$166,490
|$169,889
|$173,234
Estimated values
2018 Porsche 911 Turbo 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$105,261
|$114,807
|$126,027
|Clean
|$102,988
|$112,367
|$123,248
|Average
|$98,443
|$107,488
|$117,689
|Rough
|$93,898
|$102,609
|$112,130