Estimated values
2008 Porsche Cayman S Porsche Design Edition 1 2dr Coupe (3.4L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,369
|$29,096
|$32,643
|Clean
|$21,542
|$26,855
|$30,024
|Average
|$17,888
|$22,373
|$24,788
|Rough
|$14,233
|$17,891
|$19,551
2008 Porsche Cayman 2dr Coupe (2.7L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,327
|$21,573
|$24,204
|Clean
|$15,972
|$19,911
|$22,262
|Average
|$13,263
|$16,588
|$18,379
|Rough
|$10,553
|$13,265
|$14,496
2008 Porsche Cayman S 2dr Coupe (3.4L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,342
|$25,326
|$28,415
|Clean
|$18,752
|$23,375
|$26,135
|Average
|$15,571
|$19,474
|$21,577
|Rough
|$12,390
|$15,573
|$17,018