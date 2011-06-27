Estimated values
2007 Pontiac Torrent 4dr SUV (3.4L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,243
|$2,779
|$3,070
|Clean
|$2,085
|$2,580
|$2,848
|Average
|$1,769
|$2,181
|$2,403
|Rough
|$1,452
|$1,782
|$1,958
Estimated values
2007 Pontiac Torrent 4dr SUV AWD (3.4L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,305
|$2,818
|$3,097
|Clean
|$2,142
|$2,616
|$2,873
|Average
|$1,817
|$2,211
|$2,424
|Rough
|$1,492
|$1,807
|$1,975