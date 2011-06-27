Used 2013 Volvo C30 Hatchback Consumer Reviews

C30: rare, beautiful, comfortable coloradocarnut , 09/12/2014 T5 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 6M) 28 of 29 people found this review helpful This is really a lovely car. We purchased the last '13 new in July'14. Auto trans, T-5. Did TONS of research beforehand. We are a Toyota/Honda family, so European is a departure, with trepidation. We have the Premier Plus package, not R-Design. Thus far, the car is beyond expectations; a joy to drive, beautiful to look at, and well made. It's QUIET inside, very powerful, and so different. You won't see them often, which is nice too. It's not a high performance hatch, and that's good, because we didn't want that. For those w/o kids, and a different hauling vehicle, this is a great commuter that spoils with luxury, is safe, and gives you confidence. 2017 update; a couple of warranted replacement items with the car; though it continues to be great, and has cool accessories you can get from Volvo. We had some repairs from hitting a curb and major hail damage. After a few trials the rattles and squeaks were eliminated. But it took a few times. Hopefully once warranty expires we won't eat crow. Only complaint is the doors don't have good detents so they fall back into your legs pretty easily. That's it. Dealer support has been beyond expectations. It's sleeper fast. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

LOVE this car!! Kendra L , 12/01/2017 T5 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 6M) 6 of 6 people found this review helpful I flew across the country to buy a certified preowned 2013 last year. It has the 6-speed manual (deal breaker for me without). I drove all the way from Little Rock, AR to Durango, CO in one day. I have never spent a 17 hour day in a car and not had a backache until I did so in this vehicle. The car is an absolute pleasure to drive! Takes off like a rocket ship, but I still manage 35-40 mpg. (I live in a rural area, mostly hwy driving.) I have already put 20k miles on it without any problems, but I am only at 38k total. I have also been very impressed with any Volvo service experience I have had thus far. I have a friend that is absolutely in love with her GTI, but I find my C30 to handle much better and be much more comfortable, albeit a bit smaller. I love that it is a very unique car; you just don't see too many of them on the road. It's very sharp looking car, IMO!

I won't get rid of it Joey o , 04/16/2018 T5 R-Design 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 6M) 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I love this car. I have looked for one for years the way I wanted it optioned. I got a great deal on my r-design with the six speed manual polestar upgrade. It had everything I wanted and no navigation :) I have had it for a year and it's my first Volvo. I'm sold we bought an r-design XC90 6 months after this one. The build quality is great. Very solid and substantial is the best way to describe it. I just rolled over 93k and no issues. I have a squeak in the back when it's cold but that's been it. The seats are comfy and the bi zenon head lights are the best I've ever had in any car hands down. I wish I had reverse parking sensors though. It really moves when you put your foot down. I find it an excellent compromise for warning speed, handling and comfort. I do a lot of maintenance myself and it's a little bit more for fluids and air filters but a few bucks is well worth it. I get the compliments others talk about on here. Sometimes even stopped at a light now and again. This is one car I will not get rid of. It'll be here in the garage for as long as I can see. It's truly functional and so unique. I'd buy it all over again any day of the week. It's made a Volvo family out of us.

Love this sporty Swede. Daniel Case , 07/13/2019 T5 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 6M) 3 of 3 people found this review helpful This is one of the best cars I've ever owned and my second Volvo. This car is stylish, sporty, fun to drive and gets good gas mileage, too. (30 mpg highway) I may just keep this car forever!