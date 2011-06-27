Estimated values
2002 BMW Z3 2.5i 2dr Roadster (2.5L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,452
|$8,270
|$9,851
|Clean
|$4,868
|$7,400
|$8,808
|Average
|$3,699
|$5,662
|$6,720
|Rough
|$2,531
|$3,923
|$4,632
Estimated values
2002 BMW Z3 3.0i 2dr Roadster (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,102
|$8,149
|$9,853
|Clean
|$4,555
|$7,293
|$8,809
|Average
|$3,462
|$5,580
|$6,721
|Rough
|$2,368
|$3,866
|$4,633
Estimated values
2002 BMW Z3 3.0i 2dr Hatchback (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,118
|$12,315
|$14,670
|Clean
|$7,248
|$11,021
|$13,115
|Average
|$5,508
|$8,432
|$10,007
|Rough
|$3,768
|$5,843
|$6,898