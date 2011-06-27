Estimated values
2004 Buick Park Avenue 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,552
|$3,423
|$3,914
|Clean
|$2,266
|$3,042
|$3,474
|Average
|$1,694
|$2,279
|$2,594
|Rough
|$1,122
|$1,516
|$1,714
Estimated values
2004 Buick Park Avenue Ultra 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl S/C 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,803
|$3,715
|$4,231
|Clean
|$2,489
|$3,301
|$3,755
|Average
|$1,861
|$2,473
|$2,804
|Rough
|$1,233
|$1,645
|$1,852