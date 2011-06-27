Estimated values
2009 Cadillac Escalade Hybrid Platinum Edition 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl gas/electric hybrid 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,580
|$15,878
|$17,956
|Clean
|$11,866
|$14,957
|$16,867
|Average
|$10,437
|$13,115
|$14,689
|Rough
|$9,008
|$11,273
|$12,510
Estimated values
2009 Cadillac Escalade Hybrid 4dr SUV 4WD (6.0L 8cyl gas/electric hybrid 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,073
|$13,998
|$15,841
|Clean
|$10,444
|$13,186
|$14,880
|Average
|$9,186
|$11,562
|$12,958
|Rough
|$7,928
|$9,938
|$11,037
Estimated values
2009 Cadillac Escalade Hybrid 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl gas/electric hybrid 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,432
|$10,179
|$11,887
|Clean
|$7,010
|$9,588
|$11,166
|Average
|$6,166
|$8,407
|$9,724
|Rough
|$5,321
|$7,226
|$8,282
Estimated values
2009 Cadillac Escalade Hybrid Platinum Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (6.0L 8cyl gas/electric hybrid 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,273
|$15,440
|$18,032
|Clean
|$10,633
|$14,544
|$16,938
|Average
|$9,352
|$12,753
|$14,751
|Rough
|$8,072
|$10,961
|$12,563