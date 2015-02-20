Used 1995 Volvo 960 for Sale Near Me

Bought this car off my dad in the early 2000s for my college commute. The amount of options this car had inside put the much newer models to shame. Heated power seats with memory and heated dimming mirrors were just a few to mention. Ok, no GPS nav at that time, but 12 cd changer made the trick. The power, the traction, and the reliability were unprecedented. A lot of cargo room, and the passagers were extremely comfortable. The car was driving in Toronto, Canada where snow isn't shy. Bad on gas for the current trend, but back in '95, gas wasn't too big of an issue. I'd recommend this vehicle again as a first car to anyone. Safety, power, luxury, practicability all in one!

