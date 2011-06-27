Used 1995 Volvo 960 Consumer Reviews

Mark , 04/11/2016 4dr Sedan

I bought this car in 2012 from a neighbor in Florida, for my parents who came to visit from Europe for 2 months. It was cheap, and I intended to resell it after 2 months for the same price. Before advertising it, I decided to drive it my self for a while, and I liked it so much, I decided to keep it a bit longer, to save miles on my other car (Mercedes). I've had a few small repair, like the power steering pump, which I replaced my self with an used one for $35. The radio broke, and I replaced it for $50. I've been driving the car for 4 years now, and I spent a total of $400, including oil changes, and a new battery. Thats $100 per year, or 1 cent per mile, since I drove 10k/year. Last christmas I drove the car from Florida to Virginia and back (my other car was wrecked), put on 2000 miles, with no issues, and it drove as comfortabe as my Mercedes. The front struts are getting weak, which is a bigger repair, and after looking up the procedure, I will do the work my self. It will cost me about $350 in parts. The reason I am doing it is because I really like the car, and as she (only) has 200,000 miles on. I think I can get another 100k and 10 years out of her. I must say the car was well maintained before I bought it, and I will keep it that way. I will also have to replace the timing belt, brakes and tires one more time in order to reach 300k miles, which will be another nice DIY project. I am surprised how easy it is to work on this car. No need for special tools, everything is accessible. If you are a handy person like me, you could drive a car like this for around 1 cent per mile in maintenance. I bought this car for a 2 months use, and it looks like I will keep it for 14 years total. Another reason for my plan is, the paint and steel is high quality. The car is now 20 years old. The paint is still shiny, and there is no rust at all.