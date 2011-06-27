Used 1991 Volvo 940 Sedan Consumer Reviews

GREAT car - very reliable Eric TG , 12/10/2002 2 of 2 people found this review helpful This was (and is) our first Volvo purchase. we bought it used at 60,000 miles. Were worried about turbo going out at 120K, etc. We are now at 169,000 miles with almost NO problems. (the power antenna broke and the brakes need frequent replacing because of weight of car). But otherwise, incredibly reliable, comfortable. We are due for an upgrade but just can't seem to say goodbye to such a great car. Report Abuse

Great Comfort, Reliability, Safety bons , 04/29/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful This is a well-built car. Providing great comfort, excellent reliability, and legendary safety, what Volvo are known for. I'm very impressed with the roominess and driver's visibility of the road inside the Volvo. Its turning circle is extremely small. The car is running at 190,000 miles with absolutely no sign of any mechanical problems. And my wife admitted that it has a smoother ride than her 1999 Camry at 40,000 miles Report Abuse

Classic car but has flaws tony89 , 06/24/2009 1 of 1 people found this review helpful We bought a '91 940 Turbo from a family friend who took very well of his cars, and we continued the regular maintenance. It is a heavy car, which is safe but hard on gas and acceleration. It was disaster to drive when gas was $4+ a gallon. Currently there are a lot of things wrong: interior roof covering is falling apart, the odometer stopped working at 160k, the turbo is stuck on, etc. And I've been stranded 3 times in the past few months from a range of engine problems. Now the engine dies at 50+mph, apparently from a blown converter. I am selling it because it is no longer worth the money put into it. These issues are a shame, because I love the look and design of this early 90s Volvo. Report Abuse

Too bad no more RWD Volvos CA Gold Coast , 06/11/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful We bought this car new and it has been excellent. Plenty of room for 5 adults for long trips. Handling is typical Volvo which means the car will go where you point it and stop when needed. We have used Mobil 1 since new, so the turbo should last. Present mileage is 115K. I do much of the work and oil changes are the easiest of any car I have ever owned. Volvo 4s are easily accessable. Interesting replacements and repairs: Sunroof stuck open ($68 at the dealer) Power stering pump Rear springs Rotors lasted about 100K. Recommend switching to 225/50/16 tires. They are cheaper than what comes on the car and give a better contact patch. Report Abuse