Used 1991 Volvo 940 Sedan Consumer Reviews
GREAT car - very reliable
This was (and is) our first Volvo purchase. we bought it used at 60,000 miles. Were worried about turbo going out at 120K, etc. We are now at 169,000 miles with almost NO problems. (the power antenna broke and the brakes need frequent replacing because of weight of car). But otherwise, incredibly reliable, comfortable. We are due for an upgrade but just can't seem to say goodbye to such a great car.
Great Comfort, Reliability, Safety
This is a well-built car. Providing great comfort, excellent reliability, and legendary safety, what Volvo are known for. I'm very impressed with the roominess and driver's visibility of the road inside the Volvo. Its turning circle is extremely small. The car is running at 190,000 miles with absolutely no sign of any mechanical problems. And my wife admitted that it has a smoother ride than her 1999 Camry at 40,000 miles
Classic car but has flaws
We bought a '91 940 Turbo from a family friend who took very well of his cars, and we continued the regular maintenance. It is a heavy car, which is safe but hard on gas and acceleration. It was disaster to drive when gas was $4+ a gallon. Currently there are a lot of things wrong: interior roof covering is falling apart, the odometer stopped working at 160k, the turbo is stuck on, etc. And I've been stranded 3 times in the past few months from a range of engine problems. Now the engine dies at 50+mph, apparently from a blown converter. I am selling it because it is no longer worth the money put into it. These issues are a shame, because I love the look and design of this early 90s Volvo.
Too bad no more RWD Volvos
We bought this car new and it has been excellent. Plenty of room for 5 adults for long trips. Handling is typical Volvo which means the car will go where you point it and stop when needed. We have used Mobil 1 since new, so the turbo should last. Present mileage is 115K. I do much of the work and oil changes are the easiest of any car I have ever owned. Volvo 4s are easily accessable. Interesting replacements and repairs: Sunroof stuck open ($68 at the dealer) Power stering pump Rear springs Rotors lasted about 100K. Recommend switching to 225/50/16 tires. They are cheaper than what comes on the car and give a better contact patch.
1991 Volvo 940SE
Great second car and extremely reliable vehicle overall. Very handsome styling and the SE version is very well built with self leveling rear shock absorbers. Its a great daily driver and I would recommend one highly for anyone looking to get a family sedan. Power is good but not great, however once at highway speed its a great cruiser and accelerates well.
Sponsored cars related to the 940
Related Used 1991 Volvo 940 Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner