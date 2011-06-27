1991 Volvo 940 Review
Type:
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Other years
List Price Estimate
$705 - $1,514
Used 940 for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
1991 Highlights
New series of cars is basically renamed 760 series from last year. Base GLEs have twin-cam engine. Turbos and SE Turbos have slightly more powerful 162-horsepower engine.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1991 Volvo 940.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Eric TG,12/10/2002
This was (and is) our first Volvo purchase. we bought it used at 60,000 miles. Were worried about turbo going out at 120K, etc. We are now at 169,000 miles with almost NO problems. (the power antenna broke and the brakes need frequent replacing because of weight of car). But otherwise, incredibly reliable, comfortable. We are due for an upgrade but just can't seem to say goodbye to such a great car.
CGF,07/15/2004
Was bought in 1998 as a salvage car. Been hit from the side, but was undamaged otherwise; Volvo repairman restored it and sold it at a great price. As it's gotten older there've been more repairs, mostly for things that have worn out. Air conditioning and tape deck no longer work and there are problems with the door-locking system. On the other hand, the int/ext still look great and it's a very solid car with 147K miles on it, and no sign of turbo problems. With regard to the turbo, we've been religious about running the engine for a bit after parking,& have serviced it regularly. Plan to keep it until it dies--repair is still less expensive than new.
bons,04/29/2002
This is a well-built car. Providing great comfort, excellent reliability, and legendary safety, what Volvo are known for. I'm very impressed with the roominess and driver's visibility of the road inside the Volvo. Its turning circle is extremely small. The car is running at 190,000 miles with absolutely no sign of any mechanical problems. And my wife admitted that it has a smoother ride than her 1999 Camry at 40,000 miles
tony89,06/24/2009
We bought a '91 940 Turbo from a family friend who took very well of his cars, and we continued the regular maintenance. It is a heavy car, which is safe but hard on gas and acceleration. It was disaster to drive when gas was $4+ a gallon. Currently there are a lot of things wrong: interior roof covering is falling apart, the odometer stopped working at 160k, the turbo is stuck on, etc. And I've been stranded 3 times in the past few months from a range of engine problems. Now the engine dies at 50+mph, apparently from a blown converter. I am selling it because it is no longer worth the money put into it. These issues are a shame, because I love the look and design of this early 90s Volvo.
Features & Specs
See all Used 1991 Volvo 940 features & specs
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
153 hp @ 5700 rpm
MPG
17 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
162 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
17 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
162 hp @ 4800 rpm
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the 940
Related Used 1991 Volvo 940 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2018
- Used Toyota Highlander 2017
- Used Tesla Model 3 2017
- Used Dodge Charger 2016
- Used Toyota Highlander
- Used Nissan Rogue 2017
- Used Ram 1500 2018
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Acura MDX
- 2020 Gladiator
- 2020 Escape
- 2020 Nissan Altima
- 2020 3
- 2020 X5
- 2020 Tesla Model X
- Hyundai Tucson 2020
- 2021 Ford Expedition News
- 2020 Expedition
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Toyota Prius
- Toyota Tundra 2020
- 2020 RAV4 Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Sienna
- 2020 Land Cruiser
- 2020 Toyota C-HR
- Toyota Sequoia 2020
- 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Yaris
- Toyota Corolla 2019