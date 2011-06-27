Was bought in 1998 as a salvage car. Been hit from the side, but was undamaged otherwise; Volvo repairman restored it and sold it at a great price. As it's gotten older there've been more repairs, mostly for things that have worn out. Air conditioning and tape deck no longer work and there are problems with the door-locking system. On the other hand, the int/ext still look great and it's a very solid car with 147K miles on it, and no sign of turbo problems. With regard to the turbo, we've been religious about running the engine for a bit after parking,& have serviced it regularly. Plan to keep it until it dies--repair is still less expensive than new.

