1991 Volvo 940 Review

Type:

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1991 Highlights

New series of cars is basically renamed 760 series from last year. Base GLEs have twin-cam engine. Turbos and SE Turbos have slightly more powerful 162-horsepower engine.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1991 Volvo 940.

5(38%)
4(38%)
3(7%)
2(7%)
1(10%)
3.9
13 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

GREAT car - very reliable
Eric TG,12/10/2002
This was (and is) our first Volvo purchase. we bought it used at 60,000 miles. Were worried about turbo going out at 120K, etc. We are now at 169,000 miles with almost NO problems. (the power antenna broke and the brakes need frequent replacing because of weight of car). But otherwise, incredibly reliable, comfortable. We are due for an upgrade but just can't seem to say goodbye to such a great car.
940SE Wagon
CGF,07/15/2004
Was bought in 1998 as a salvage car. Been hit from the side, but was undamaged otherwise; Volvo repairman restored it and sold it at a great price. As it's gotten older there've been more repairs, mostly for things that have worn out. Air conditioning and tape deck no longer work and there are problems with the door-locking system. On the other hand, the int/ext still look great and it's a very solid car with 147K miles on it, and no sign of turbo problems. With regard to the turbo, we've been religious about running the engine for a bit after parking,& have serviced it regularly. Plan to keep it until it dies--repair is still less expensive than new.
Great Comfort, Reliability, Safety
bons,04/29/2002
This is a well-built car. Providing great comfort, excellent reliability, and legendary safety, what Volvo are known for. I'm very impressed with the roominess and driver's visibility of the road inside the Volvo. Its turning circle is extremely small. The car is running at 190,000 miles with absolutely no sign of any mechanical problems. And my wife admitted that it has a smoother ride than her 1999 Camry at 40,000 miles
Classic car but has flaws
tony89,06/24/2009
We bought a '91 940 Turbo from a family friend who took very well of his cars, and we continued the regular maintenance. It is a heavy car, which is safe but hard on gas and acceleration. It was disaster to drive when gas was $4+ a gallon. Currently there are a lot of things wrong: interior roof covering is falling apart, the odometer stopped working at 160k, the turbo is stuck on, etc. And I've been stranded 3 times in the past few months from a range of engine problems. Now the engine dies at 50+mph, apparently from a blown converter. I am selling it because it is no longer worth the money put into it. These issues are a shame, because I love the look and design of this early 90s Volvo.
Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
153 hp @ 5700 rpm
MPG
17 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
162 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
17 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
162 hp @ 4800 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
Used 1991 Volvo 940 Overview

The Used 1991 Volvo 940 is offered in the following submodels: 940 Sedan, 940 Wagon. Available styles include GLE 4dr Sedan, SE Turbo 4dr Wagon, GLE 4dr Wagon, Turbo 4dr Sedan, Turbo 4dr Wagon, and SE Turbo 4dr Sedan.

What's a good price on a Used 1991 Volvo 940?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1991 Volvo 940s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1991 Volvo 940 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1991 Volvo 940.

Can't find a used 1991 Volvo 940s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Volvo 940 for sale - 11 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $14,694.

Find a used Volvo for sale - 7 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $24,472.

Find a used certified pre-owned Volvo 940 for sale - 5 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $21,785.

Find a used certified pre-owned Volvo for sale - 12 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $10,237.

Should I lease or buy a 1991 Volvo 940?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

