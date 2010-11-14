Used 1993 Volvo 850 for Sale Near Me
JT from Canada,11/14/2010
My 850GLT is the 6th car I have owned, and by far the best. I've been driving it for 13 years, and it has never let me down. The body is impeccable, having no rust whatsoever. Find a good Volvo mechanic who doesn't over charge for repairs, and you've got it made with this car. No unusual repairs required, only routine maintenance, with a new timing belt being a bit pricey. Overall, cheap to run.