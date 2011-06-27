  1. Home
  2. Volvo
  3. Volvo 850
  4. Used 1993 Volvo 850
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(38)
Appraise this car

1993 Volvo 850 Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
Volvo 850 for Sale
List Price Estimate
$664 - $1,601
Used 850 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1993 Highlights

740 replacement arrives with 168-horsepower inline five-cylinder engine. Dual airbags and ABS are standard. Automatic transmission has Economy and Sport shift modes, as well as a winter second-gear start feature. Car meets 1997 side-impact standards, traction control is optional and sedans have standard integrated child safety seats. Wagon not available.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1993 Volvo 850.

5(79%)
4(18%)
3(3%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
38 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 38 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

300,000 KMs and still a great ride!
JT from Canada,11/14/2010
My 850GLT is the 6th car I have owned, and by far the best. I've been driving it for 13 years, and it has never let me down. The body is impeccable, having no rust whatsoever. Find a good Volvo mechanic who doesn't over charge for repairs, and you've got it made with this car. No unusual repairs required, only routine maintenance, with a new timing belt being a bit pricey. Overall, cheap to run.
My Life, My Love, My Volvo 850
Rett's 850,06/06/2002
This is without a shaddow of a doubt the best car I have ever owned. I purchased it used two years ago, and have loved every second of owning this car. It does like to get attention when it comes to the maitenence department, but its not an issue when I think about how much I love the car. I'm almost to 150k and haven't had any major problems until a fuel regulator went out the other day, and all my friends kept trying to crank it, and ruined the engine. So, I'm having to replace the engine, oh well, it's worth it to me.
85 GLS
tlewis333,04/17/2012
i bought the car super cheap and put a chunk of money in it immediately to be assured that it was good for the long haul. Water pump and timing belt were done along with a host of things that 19 years and 138,000 miles could cause. So far, 2 months and 3,000 miles later, it is still humming along and a great city/ touring car. i hope to update the report in a year with more of the same.
Viv was a great car, a terrific value
Viv,12/13/2007
We owned the car for 14 years, I drove my son in it when he was 3, he learned to drive in it and got his permit and drove it the last 20,000 miles, very reliable, a real value for what we paid.
See all 38 reviews of the 1993 Volvo 850
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 27 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
168 hp @ 6200 rpm
MPG
18 city / 27 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
168 hp @ 6200 rpm
See all Used 1993 Volvo 850 features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 1993 Volvo 850

Used 1993 Volvo 850 Overview

The Used 1993 Volvo 850 is offered in the following submodels: 850 Sedan. Available styles include GLTS 4dr Sedan, and GLT 4dr Sedan.

What's a good price on a Used 1993 Volvo 850?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1993 Volvo 850s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1993 Volvo 850 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1993 Volvo 850.

Can't find a used 1993 Volvo 850s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Volvo 850 for sale - 10 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $25,448.

Find a used Volvo for sale - 9 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $18,414.

Find a used certified pre-owned Volvo 850 for sale - 11 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $19,756.

Find a used certified pre-owned Volvo for sale - 6 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $19,338.

Should I lease or buy a 1993 Volvo 850?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Volvo lease specials
Check out Volvo 850 lease specials

Related Used 1993 Volvo 850 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles