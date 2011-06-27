This is without a shaddow of a doubt the best car I have ever owned. I purchased it used two years ago, and have loved every second of owning this car. It does like to get attention when it comes to the maitenence department, but its not an issue when I think about how much I love the car. I'm almost to 150k and haven't had any major problems until a fuel regulator went out the other day, and all my friends kept trying to crank it, and ruined the engine. So, I'm having to replace the engine, oh well, it's worth it to me.

