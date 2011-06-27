  1. Home
Used 1991 Volvo 740 Consumer Reviews

Neglected as can be but was a great car

borncarnut, 06/30/2009
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

This was my fourth Volvo an my first outside the 200 series, I bought it for only 900 and very neglected so I expected a lot of issues, especially at 364,000 miles. I replaced a blown turbo an tires as well as the normal Volvo tie rods, beyond that this was a fantastic car always suprisingly fast always got me where I needed to go up until almost 500,000 miles when I had an oil leak I didn't notice until too late. Was one of the most exciting cars I ever had the pleasure of owning

Best car you will ever have

Lynn, 01/03/2010
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

Bought this car new, and now my college age daughter uses it when home. I now have a 2006 V70 but I still love the 740. Has had very few problems, has 175K miles and most parts are original. Will have to replace heater core, but most reliable car I have ever owned. I will probably be buried in it if I can ever pry it out of my kid's hand.

Cup holders

Chris, 08/11/2015
Turbo 4dr Sedan
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

I'm not sure if your car has them but mine are in the arm rest ok the center console, they slide out from the part that you lift up to get to the storage underneath. One slides out for the front passengers another slides out for the rear passengers...

422k miles on a turbo'd 5 speed

Tommy, 10/07/2015
4dr Wagon
3 of 4 people found this review helpful

This car is remarkable, it's made it almost a half of a million miles and still pulls strong, that turbo kicks hard and combined with a manual gear box and rear wheel drive it gets fun, it's actually a lot of fun. It puts a smile on my face every time I drive it even after all these years and miles, it's fast yet practical, spacious yet sporty, understated boxy appearance makes its a "sleeper" I would never drive anything else, I own nothing but Volvos, my girlfriend drives an 850 base and I also own an 850R the newer ones are okay but front wheel drive kills the soul of the brick. Avoid any Volvo newer than '98 when Ford got involved, they're money pits. Stick to the brick and you can't go wrong

rare ..and not for sale

hadassah2, 08/24/2013
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Great car for almost six years.. i am the second owner.. a few problems with fuel pump.. and a few other very Minor problems..over the years .. we paid only 1500... that was a steal... more 250,000 miles and still going strong ...very dependable !!

