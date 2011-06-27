Used 1991 Volvo 740 Consumer Reviews

Neglected as can be but was a great car borncarnut , 06/30/2009 6 of 6 people found this review helpful This was my fourth Volvo an my first outside the 200 series, I bought it for only 900 and very neglected so I expected a lot of issues, especially at 364,000 miles. I replaced a blown turbo an tires as well as the normal Volvo tie rods, beyond that this was a fantastic car always suprisingly fast always got me where I needed to go up until almost 500,000 miles when I had an oil leak I didn't notice until too late. Was one of the most exciting cars I ever had the pleasure of owning Report Abuse

Best car you will ever have Lynn , 01/03/2010 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Bought this car new, and now my college age daughter uses it when home. I now have a 2006 V70 but I still love the 740. Has had very few problems, has 175K miles and most parts are original. Will have to replace heater core, but most reliable car I have ever owned. I will probably be buried in it if I can ever pry it out of my kid's hand.

Cup holders Chris , 08/11/2015 Turbo 4dr Sedan 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I'm not sure if your car has them but mine are in the arm rest ok the center console, they slide out from the part that you lift up to get to the storage underneath. One slides out for the front passengers another slides out for the rear passengers... Safety Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

422k miles on a turbo'd 5 speed Tommy , 10/07/2015 4dr Wagon 3 of 4 people found this review helpful This car is remarkable, it's made it almost a half of a million miles and still pulls strong, that turbo kicks hard and combined with a manual gear box and rear wheel drive it gets fun, it's actually a lot of fun. It puts a smile on my face every time I drive it even after all these years and miles, it's fast yet practical, spacious yet sporty, understated boxy appearance makes its a "sleeper" I would never drive anything else, I own nothing but Volvos, my girlfriend drives an 850 base and I also own an 850R the newer ones are okay but front wheel drive kills the soul of the brick. Avoid any Volvo newer than '98 when Ford got involved, they're money pits. Stick to the brick and you can't go wrong Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value