Consumer Rating
(34)
1991 Volvo 740 Review

Type:

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1991 Highlights

DOHC motor dropped from lineup.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1991 Volvo 740.

5(71%)
4(23%)
3(0%)
2(2%)
1(4%)
4.6
34 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Neglected as can be but was a great car
borncarnut,06/30/2009
This was my fourth Volvo an my first outside the 200 series, I bought it for only 900 and very neglected so I expected a lot of issues, especially at 364,000 miles. I replaced a blown turbo an tires as well as the normal Volvo tie rods, beyond that this was a fantastic car always suprisingly fast always got me where I needed to go up until almost 500,000 miles when I had an oil leak I didn't notice until too late. Was one of the most exciting cars I ever had the pleasure of owning
Best car you will ever have
Lynn,01/03/2010
Bought this car new, and now my college age daughter uses it when home. I now have a 2006 V70 but I still love the 740. Has had very few problems, has 175K miles and most parts are original. Will have to replace heater core, but most reliable car I have ever owned. I will probably be buried in it if I can ever pry it out of my kid's hand.
Cup holders
Chris,08/11/2015
Turbo 4dr Sedan
I'm not sure if your car has them but mine are in the arm rest ok the center console, they slide out from the part that you lift up to get to the storage underneath. One slides out for the front passengers another slides out for the rear passengers...
422k miles on a turbo'd 5 speed
Tommy,10/07/2015
4dr Wagon
This car is remarkable, it's made it almost a half of a million miles and still pulls strong, that turbo kicks hard and combined with a manual gear box and rear wheel drive it gets fun, it's actually a lot of fun. It puts a smile on my face every time I drive it even after all these years and miles, it's fast yet practical, spacious yet sporty, understated boxy appearance makes its a "sleeper" I would never drive anything else, I own nothing but Volvos, my girlfriend drives an 850 base and I also own an 850R the newer ones are okay but front wheel drive kills the soul of the brick. Avoid any Volvo newer than '98 when Ford got involved, they're money pits. Stick to the brick and you can't go wrong
See all 34 reviews of the 1991 Volvo 740
Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
162 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
18 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
162 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
18 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
114 hp @ 5400 rpm
See all Used 1991 Volvo 740 features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1991 Volvo 740

Used 1991 Volvo 740 Overview

The Used 1991 Volvo 740 is offered in the following submodels: 740 Sedan, 740 Wagon. Available styles include 4dr Sedan, SE Turbo 4dr Wagon, Turbo 4dr Sedan, Turbo 4dr Wagon, 4dr Wagon, and SE Turbo 4dr Sedan.

What's a good price on a Used 1991 Volvo 740?

