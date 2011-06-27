  1. Home
Used 1991 Volkswagen Vanagon Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed manual4-speed manual4-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersFlat 4Flat 4Flat 4
Combined MPG171717
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed manual4-speed manual4-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/18 mpg16/18 mpg16/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)294.4/331.2 mi.294.4/331.2 mi.294.4/331.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.4 gal.18.4 gal.18.4 gal.
Combined MPG171717
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque117 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm117 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm117 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size2.1 l2.1 l2.1 l
Horsepower90 hp @ 4800 rpm90 hp @ 4800 rpm90 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle35.8 ft.35.8 ft.35.8 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersFlat 4Flat 4Flat 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Measurements
Length179.9 in.179.9 in.179.9 in.
Curb weight3460 lbs.3460 lbs.3622 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place49.7 cu.ft.49.7 cu.ft.49.7 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.3 in.6.3 in.6.3 in.
Height75.9 in.75.9 in.80.9 in.
Wheel base96.9 in.96.9 in.96.9 in.
Width72.6 in.72.6 in.72.6 in.
Maximum cargo capacityno93 cu.ft.93 cu.ft.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bordeaux Red Metallic
  • Bordeaux Red Metallic
  • Bordeaux Red Metallic
