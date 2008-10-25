Used 1991 Volkswagen Vanagon for Sale Near Me

No matching vehicles found, please update your search criteria
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Vanagon Reviews & Specs

No matching inventory found.

There are no vehicles available at this time that match your search criteria. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Volkswagen Vanagon searches:

There are no pages to show
  1. Home
  2. Volkswagen
  3. Volkswagen Vanagon
  4. Used 1991 Volkswagen Vanagon

Consumer Reviews for the Volkswagen Vanagon

Read recent reviews for the Volkswagen Vanagon
Overall Consumer Rating
43 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 3 reviews
  • 4
    (100%)
Not the Typical Soccer Mom Thing
vdubvanman,10/25/2008
This is about the 12th or 15th VW van I've owned since 1974. It has more horsepower than the air cooled editions, does better in hot climates (Central CA), and just feels good to drive on a leisurely road trip to nowhere in particular. With the beds, pop top, table and rear-facing seats it is great for a weekend getaway or hauling the kids to soccer games - but is definitely NOT a Chrysler mini-van. Gas mileage isn't great (16-18), uphill climbs are generally not a big problem (if its a long steep one, don't get in a hurry), and it's comfortable to drive. Amazing people and cargo room too! A/C works well and can get downright cold! These are getting harder to find and the prices are climbing.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Volkswagen
Vanagon
Full transparency. No surprises.
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to

Related Volkswagen Vanagon info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings