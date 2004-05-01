  1. Home
1991 Volkswagen Vanagon

1991 Volkswagen Vanagon
1991 Highlights

1991 Highlights

No changes. Final year for Vanagon.

4.375 out of 5 stars, Not the Typical Soccer Mom Thing
vdubvanman,

This is about the 12th or 15th VW van I've owned since 1974. It has more horsepower than the air cooled editions, does better in hot climates (Central CA), and just feels good to drive on a leisurely road trip to nowhere in particular. With the beds, pop top, table and rear-facing seats it is great for a weekend getaway or hauling the kids to soccer games - but is definitely NOT a Chrysler mini-van. Gas mileage isn't great (16-18), uphill climbs are generally not a big problem (if its a long steep one, don't get in a hurry), and it's comfortable to drive. Amazing people and cargo room too! A/C works well and can get downright cold! These are getting harder to find and the prices are climbing.

4 out of 5 stars, VW Vanagon - space!
smc1243,

Large interior space makes it ideal for hauling people or stuff. Trunk space is huge compared to typical minivans. Rear facing passenger seats are ideal for kids.

4.375 out of 5 stars, Love to drive VW van
J McCabe,

This car travels like a dream. We have a family of four and love the fact that we can turn the back seat into a queen bed for camping excursions. It is lighter than the camper, thus speeder!

Features & Specs

Carat 3dr Minivan features & specs
Carat 3dr Minivan
N/A
MPG 16 city / 18 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed manual
Gas
90 hp @ 4800 rpm
Multi 3dr Minivan features & specs
Multi 3dr Minivan
N/A
MPG 16 city / 18 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed manual
Gas
90 hp @ 4800 rpm
GL Camper 3dr Minivan features & specs
GL Camper 3dr Minivan
N/A
MPG 16 city / 18 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed manual
Gas
90 hp @ 4800 rpm
GL Syncro 3dr Minivan 4WD features & specs
GL Syncro 3dr Minivan 4WD
N/A
MPG N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 0
4-speed manual
Gas
90 hp @ 4800 rpm
Is the Volkswagen Vanagon a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 1991 Vanagon both on the road and at the track. The Vanagon gets an EPA-estimated 17 mpg. The Vanagon has 49.7 cubic feet of trunk space.

