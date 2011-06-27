Used 1990 Volkswagen Vanagon Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed manual4-speed manual4-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersFlat 4Flat 4Flat 4
Combined MPG141717
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed manual4-speed manual4-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/15 mpg16/18 mpg16/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)257.6/276.0 mi.254.4/286.2 mi.254.4/286.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.4 gal.15.9 gal.15.9 gal.
Combined MPG141717
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque117 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm117 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm117 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size2.1 l2.1 l2.1 l
Horsepower90 hp @ 4800 rpm90 hp @ 4800 rpm90 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle35.8 ft.35.8 ft.35.8 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersFlat 4Flat 4Flat 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity93 cu.ft.93 cu.ft.93 cu.ft.
Length179.9 in.179.9 in.179.9 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place49.7 cu.ft.49.7 cu.ft.49.7 cu.ft.
Ground clearance8.3 in.6.3 in.6.3 in.
Height78.3 in.80.9 in.80.9 in.
Wheel base96.7 in.96.9 in.96.9 in.
Width72.6 in.72.6 in.72.6 in.
