Used 1990 Volkswagen Vanagon Consumer Reviews

Andy , 11/17/2008

2 of 2 people found this review helpful

When I bought my Vanagon, I never thought that nearly 20 years later I would be writing a review about it. But with nearly 200,000 miles on the original drive train, numerous Boy Scout camp outs, hauling firewood, stuffed bears, cages of chickens and exotic birds, it has become a part of my family's history. It is simple enough to do most of my own repairs, extremely durable and reliable. Fuel economy is fair considering the lack of aerodynamics. It truly is a vehicle that you can own your entire life.