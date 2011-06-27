Used 2011 Volkswagen Touareg Diesel Consumer Reviews
Value with Style
Was in the market for another SUV, yet wanted something different, not cumbersome nor boxy. Previously had an 07 BMW X5 - liked the car, yet did not like performance. With gas prices fluctuating high/low, I considered the diesel. Drove the BMW diesel, yet it was $9k more than the VW. My car is new <300 miles, yet in town I avg 19.5 and Hwy 26 mpg. As the car engine breaks in and I get my foot off the pedal, I know mileage will improve. Seats are very comfortable, interior is well designed and Navigation interface works very well. The LED headlights are distinctive and the back end of the Touareg is in my opinion...nicer than Porsche
WOW!!!
My familiy and I have owned our 2011 VW Touareg TDI Lux for 5 months now and all I can say is what an incredible car. First off, we were OK with the 19 MPG city rating, and because we live in the hills, we were expecting less. BUT, we are actually averaging 23 miles per gallon without any highway driving. I would not be surprised if somone who's commute consists of 35-65 mph flat roads could average over 50 mpg. This really is an incredible machine. The overall build quality is very solid, you always feel safe! The interior has ablselutely no flaws and the panoramic sunroof is incredible. If you ane in anyway remotely considering the Touareg, you will not be let down. We love our Touareg TDI
'11 Touareg TDI hits almost all targets
We took delivery of our new '11 TDI Lux on 12/9/10, and my wife and son want to drive it more than their own cars ('08 GTI and '02 525i wagon). It's quiet, comfortable, beautiful inside and out (what a sunroof!), has a great nav system and electronics package, great power (can't wait 'til summer to tow our boat), and is getting 25+ mpg! It passed its snow test with flying colors, and the handling is fantastic. The only negatives are price ($55K) and lack of cargo space, but we knew what we were getting into there. Five adults and all their stuff plus some food gets pretty tight, but if you don't mind a car-top carrier it would be a great answer. Check it out if looking for a new small SUV!
New 2011 Touareg
My last 3 trucks were two Land Rover Discoveries and then the LR3. I was ready to trade in after five years and surveyed the landscape of real trucks - LR4, Sport, Armada, Infinit - you name it. I drove the Touareg and decided to go for it. It has good truck sensibilities, but drives like the Cayenne. It is comfortable and more economic than the 11 mph LR4.
Touareg best I have owned
I have owned many cars, trucks and SUV's over my lifetime, including luxury brands from Audi and Acura, this is the best vehicle yet. The build quality, handling, engine performance/mileage are all great, best in class. I have owned this for two months and I am averaging 22mpg in city driving, with excellent acceleration and engine smoothness. The technology features are intuitutive for most, but there is still a learning curve. DVD player in glove compartment a plus.
