Used 2006 Volkswagen Touareg Diesel Consumer Reviews
The Amazing V10 Diesel
I had a 2004 Touareg V8 before this one and it had a lot of electrical problems. Replaced it with the V10 and couldn't be happier, one of the best vehicles I have owned. It has amazing performance, gets very good fuel economy considering its weight and size and will tow over 7700 lbs. Haven't had any problems with it, just normal maintenance, which isn't cheap but I have a prepaid maint. plan. It does eat up tires but haven't had to replace the brakes (30k miles).
Replaced Cayenne S with V10 TDI
When our 2004 Cayenne S had nearly 100k miles, I bought a 2007 Dodge with 5.7 Hemi to tow with. After one off-ramp at the speed I considered normal in the Cayenne, the Dodge had completely spooked and disappointed me. I found a 2006 VW with 5.0 TDI and bought it with 29k miles. Very satisfied with it, especially mileage (15+ city, 23+ Hwy, 19.0 overall, and 14.3 towing a 5800 lb race car trailer!) Also, it had air suspension that hadn't been available in the Cayenne S when we bought it. Very good. Finally, backup camera is wonderful! Can hook up trailer on first try. Only negatives. The Nav system is pitiful, and no tire pressure monitor in this one. Audio good, not great.
TDI...Great Towing, Comfort & Power!
This is my second Touareg. The first was a fully loaded 2004 V8 which I really loved. It replaced my Range Rover Classic. Did everything the Rover did, for $20K less and towed better too. With 100K miles on the V8, I figured I would take advantage of the current discounts on the 06 TDI. The vehicle is identical except for DVD navigation on the new one and of course the V10 twin turbo diesel. The V8 was very fast, but this thing flies. Better yet is the fuel economy.
Tons of fun
I love driving my Tdi Touareg daily. It is a blast; tons of torque and hp which makes it a lot of fun. We put the car on a rolling chassis dyno to see what it would do and how much power and torque it would lose through the drivetrain; from the engine to the tires. We were pleasantly suprised. It is rated at 310 hp and 554 lb-ft at the motor so I thought it should put down somewhere around 250-260 hp and 460- 485 lb-ft of torque at the tires. The dyno results surprised us all to say the least; 299 hp and 548 lb-ft torque at the tires; damn near matched the power ratings which were listed as at the flywheel. It is very difficult not to drive it with your foot to the pedal. Brakes are super as well. Super!!
