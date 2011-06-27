  1. Home
2003 Saturn ION Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2003 Saturn ION 2 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,528$2,103$2,414
Clean$1,354$1,869$2,148
Average$1,006$1,401$1,614
Rough$659$932$1,080
Estimated values
2003 Saturn ION 2 4dr Coupe (2.2L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,563$2,147$2,463
Clean$1,385$1,908$2,191
Average$1,029$1,430$1,646
Rough$674$952$1,102
Estimated values
2003 Saturn ION 3 4dr Coupe (2.2L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,619$2,198$2,512
Clean$1,434$1,953$2,234
Average$1,066$1,464$1,679
Rough$698$974$1,124
Estimated values
2003 Saturn ION 2 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,476$2,027$2,324
Clean$1,308$1,801$2,067
Average$972$1,350$1,553
Rough$636$899$1,040
Estimated values
2003 Saturn ION 3 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,567$2,140$2,450
Clean$1,388$1,902$2,179
Average$1,032$1,425$1,638
Rough$676$949$1,096
Estimated values
2003 Saturn ION 1 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,337$1,831$2,099
Clean$1,185$1,627$1,867
Average$881$1,220$1,403
Rough$576$812$939
Estimated values
2003 Saturn ION 3 4dr Coupe (2.2L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,651$2,256$2,582
Clean$1,463$2,005$2,297
Average$1,087$1,503$1,726
Rough$712$1,000$1,156
Estimated values
2003 Saturn ION 3 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,620$2,211$2,531
Clean$1,436$1,965$2,251
Average$1,067$1,473$1,692
Rough$699$980$1,133
Estimated values
2003 Saturn ION 2 4dr Coupe (2.2L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,513$2,083$2,392
Clean$1,341$1,851$2,128
Average$997$1,387$1,599
Rough$652$924$1,070
Estimated values
2003 Saturn ION 1 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,406$1,936$2,221
Clean$1,246$1,720$1,976
Average$926$1,289$1,485
Rough$606$858$994
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2003 Saturn ION on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2003 Saturn ION with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,185 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,627 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2003 Saturn ION. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2003 Saturn ION and see how it feels. Learn more
