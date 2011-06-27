Estimated values
2003 Saturn ION 2 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,528
|$2,103
|$2,414
|Clean
|$1,354
|$1,869
|$2,148
|Average
|$1,006
|$1,401
|$1,614
|Rough
|$659
|$932
|$1,080
Estimated values
2003 Saturn ION 2 4dr Coupe (2.2L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,563
|$2,147
|$2,463
|Clean
|$1,385
|$1,908
|$2,191
|Average
|$1,029
|$1,430
|$1,646
|Rough
|$674
|$952
|$1,102
Estimated values
2003 Saturn ION 3 4dr Coupe (2.2L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,619
|$2,198
|$2,512
|Clean
|$1,434
|$1,953
|$2,234
|Average
|$1,066
|$1,464
|$1,679
|Rough
|$698
|$974
|$1,124
Estimated values
2003 Saturn ION 2 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,476
|$2,027
|$2,324
|Clean
|$1,308
|$1,801
|$2,067
|Average
|$972
|$1,350
|$1,553
|Rough
|$636
|$899
|$1,040
Estimated values
2003 Saturn ION 3 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,567
|$2,140
|$2,450
|Clean
|$1,388
|$1,902
|$2,179
|Average
|$1,032
|$1,425
|$1,638
|Rough
|$676
|$949
|$1,096
Estimated values
2003 Saturn ION 1 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,337
|$1,831
|$2,099
|Clean
|$1,185
|$1,627
|$1,867
|Average
|$881
|$1,220
|$1,403
|Rough
|$576
|$812
|$939
Estimated values
2003 Saturn ION 3 4dr Coupe (2.2L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,651
|$2,256
|$2,582
|Clean
|$1,463
|$2,005
|$2,297
|Average
|$1,087
|$1,503
|$1,726
|Rough
|$712
|$1,000
|$1,156
Estimated values
2003 Saturn ION 3 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,620
|$2,211
|$2,531
|Clean
|$1,436
|$1,965
|$2,251
|Average
|$1,067
|$1,473
|$1,692
|Rough
|$699
|$980
|$1,133
Estimated values
2003 Saturn ION 2 4dr Coupe (2.2L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,513
|$2,083
|$2,392
|Clean
|$1,341
|$1,851
|$2,128
|Average
|$997
|$1,387
|$1,599
|Rough
|$652
|$924
|$1,070
Estimated values
2003 Saturn ION 1 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,406
|$1,936
|$2,221
|Clean
|$1,246
|$1,720
|$1,976
|Average
|$926
|$1,289
|$1,485
|Rough
|$606
|$858
|$994