Used 2005 Volkswagen Passat Wagon Consumer Reviews

2005 Passat GLX Wagon Experience ZoomZoom718 , 05/06/2006 10 of 10 people found this review helpful After looking at a variety of upscale wagons (Mercedes-Benz C-Class, Jaguar X-Type, Volvo, Audi, and VW Passat), we chose the VW. The Passat handles well, accelerates smoothly and the interior appointments are on par with the finest luxury wagons. The heated leather seats are incredibly comfortable. Its cargo space is more than adequate for shopping trips or travel. The rear passenger seating and leg room are great and you can actually fit three adults in the backseat. The GLX trim comes with a Monsoon stereo system that puts the Bose system we had in our former car to shame.

There is a reason for the short warranty Bill , 10/21/2009 7 of 7 people found this review helpful I purchased 2 used VW prior. No issues with them. Finally got my brand new wagon. Love the performance and style. Hate all the issues. I am selling it and not sure what the replacement will be. I have spent more money out of pocket in 4 years on this car than my 10 year old Ford Taurus... by a lot. If VW extended its warranty greater than 36 months, the company would go under with the extra cost. I have contacted VW of America several times and my complaints fell on deaf ears. If you are reviewing for potentially buying a VW, don't buy one.

Fine, Fine Automobile. Goodman , 02/17/2005 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I am startled by reports about the Audi A6 wagon being the superior machine to the Passat Wagon. In fact, the entire VW Passat wagon, except for the cast iron engine block and lovely design is not similar to, but actually identical in every respect to the Audi. The Audi service manager told me that. So take a tip and think of the Passat to save yourself thousands of dollars.

Junk Bud , 12/15/2005 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Do not buy the Volkswagen Passat. I've owned mine for ten months now and it's been in and out of the dealership for a total of about two months. My problems started three months after I bought this car. I'm plagued with electrical problems and powertrain problems. The dealership and Volkswagen say there is nothing wrong with my car, yet I have to take it back at least once a month because it doesn't run. When I ask about them taking this lemon off my hands both the dealer and VW tell me to take a hike. I am fed up and wouldn't wish this auto on my worst enemy. Whatever you do, do not buy a VW. Save your money and sanity and buy something else!