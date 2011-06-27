  1. Home
Used 2001 Volkswagen Passat Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$22,825
Starting MSRP
$22,525
Starting MSRP
$29,825
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic5-speed shiftable automatic5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4V6
Combined MPG212119
Total Seating555
Basic Warranty2 yr./ 24000 mi.2 yr./ 24000 mi.2 yr./ 24000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$22,825
Starting MSRP
$22,525
Starting MSRP
$29,825
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic5-speed shiftable automatic5-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$22,825
Starting MSRP
$22,525
Starting MSRP
$29,825
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/27 mpg18/27 mpg16/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)295.2/442.8 mi.295.2/442.8 mi.262.4/393.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.4 gal.16.4 gal.16.4 gal.
Combined MPG212119
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)Premium unleaded (recommended)Premium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$22,825
Starting MSRP
$22,525
Starting MSRP
$29,825
Torque166 lb-ft @ 1950 rpm155 lb-ft @ 1750 rpm206 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size1.8 l1.8 l2.8 l
Horsepower170 hp @ 5900 rpm150 hp @ 5700 rpm190 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.37.4 ft.37.4 ft.
Valves202030
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4Inline 4V6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$22,825
Starting MSRP
$22,525
Starting MSRP
$29,825
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesnoyes
front fog/driving lightsyesnoyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyesyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
3 rear headrestsyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyesyesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$22,825
Starting MSRP
$22,525
Starting MSRP
$29,825
8 total speakersyesyesyes
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyesyesyes
mast antennayesyesyes
Monsoon premium brand stereo systemnonoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$22,825
Starting MSRP
$22,525
Starting MSRP
$29,825
remote trunk releaseyesyesyes
Air conditioningyesyesno
front seatback storageyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yesyesyes
power steeringyesyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyesyes
Rear floor matsyesyesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyesyes
front door pocketsyesyesyes
front and rear reading lightsyesyesyes
trunk lightyesyesyes
interior air filtrationyesyesyes
leather steering wheelnonoyes
wood trim on center consolenonoyes
Climate controlnonoyes
wood trim on doorsnonoyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirrornonoyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)nonoyes
wood trim on shift knobnonoyes
wood trim on dashnonoyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$22,825
Starting MSRP
$22,525
Starting MSRP
$29,825
Power mirrorsyesyesyes
2 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reversenonoyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$22,825
Starting MSRP
$22,525
Starting MSRP
$29,825
clockyesyesyes
external temperature displayyesyesyes
trip computeryesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
low fuel level warningnoyesno
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$22,825
Starting MSRP
$22,525
Starting MSRP
$29,825
Front head room39.7 in.39.7 in.39.7 in.
bucket front seatsyesyesyes
height adjustable passenger seatyesnoyes
velouryesyesno
height adjustable driver seatyesnoyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyesyesyes
Front shoulder room55.8 in.55.8 in.55.8 in.
Front leg room41.5 in.41.5 in.41.5 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyesyesyes
heated passenger seatnonoyes
leathernonoyes
8 -way power passenger seatnonoyes
heated driver seatnonoyes
8 -way power driver seatnonoyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$22,825
Starting MSRP
$22,525
Starting MSRP
$29,825
Rear head room37.8 in.37.8 in.37.8 in.
Rear leg room35.3 in.35.3 in.35.3 in.
Rear shoulder room54.6 in.54.6 in.54.6 in.
rear ventilation ductsyesnoyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
folding center armrestyesnoyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$22,825
Starting MSRP
$22,525
Starting MSRP
$29,825
Length185.2 in.184.1 in.185.2 in.
Curb weight3296 lbs.3149 lbs.3452 lbs.
Ground clearance5.8 in.4.3 in.5.8 in.
Height57.6 in.57.6 in.57.6 in.
Maximum payload1150 lbs.no1108 lbs.
Wheel base106.4 in.106.4 in.106.4 in.
Width68.7 in.68.5 in.68.7 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$22,825
Starting MSRP
$22,525
Starting MSRP
$29,825
Exterior Colors
  • Blue Anthracite PL
  • Indigo Blue PL
  • Satin Silver Metallic
  • Black Magic Pearl
  • Colorado Red Pearl
  • Candy White
  • Bright Green Pearlcoat
  • Mojave Beige Metallic
  • Ink Blue
  • Candy White
  • Blue Silver Metallic
  • Reflex Silver Metallic
  • Pine Green
  • Fresco Green Metallic
  • Colorado Red Pearl
  • Silverstone Gray Metallic
  • Blue Anthracite
  • Indigo Blue PL
  • Blue Anthracite PL
  • Indigo Blue PL
  • Satin Silver Metallic
  • Black Magic Pearl
  • Colorado Red Pearl
  • Candy White
  • Bright Green Pearlcoat
Interior Colors
  • Beige
  • Black
  • Beige
  • Gray
  • Black
  • Beige
  • Black
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$22,825
Starting MSRP
$22,525
Starting MSRP
$29,825
Steel spare wheelyesyesyes
195/65R H tiresyesyesno
fullsize matching spare tireyesyesyes
full wheel coversyesyesno
All season tiresyesyesyes
steel wheelsyesyesno
15 x 6.0 in. wheelsyesyesno
205/55R H tiresnonoyes
16 x 7 in. wheelsnonoyes
alloy wheelsnonoyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$22,825
Starting MSRP
$22,525
Starting MSRP
$29,825
front independent suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$22,825
Starting MSRP
$22,525
Starting MSRP
$29,825
Basic2 yr./ 24000 mi.2 yr./ 24000 mi.2 yr./ 24000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.10 yr./ 100000 mi.10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.12 yr./ unlimited mi.12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside2 yr./ unlimited mi.2 yr./ unlimited mi.2 yr./ unlimited mi.
See Passat InventorySee Passat InventorySee Passat Inventory

