Used 1995 Volkswagen Passat Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV6Inline 4V6
Combined MPG192119
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/23 mpg18/27 mpg16/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)296.0/425.5 mi.333.0/499.5 mi.296.0/425.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.18.5 gal.18.5 gal.
Combined MPG192119
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque177 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm133 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm177 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm
Base engine size2.8 l2.0 l2.8 l
Horsepower172 hp @ 5800 rpm134 hp @ 5800 rpm172 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle38.4 ft.38.4 ft.38.4 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV6Inline 4V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.3 in.39.3 in.39.9 in.
Front leg room45.1 in.45.1 in.45.1 in.
Front shoulder room55.0 in.55.0 in.55.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.6 in.36.6 in.44.3 in.
Rear leg room37.0 in.37.0 in.37.0 in.
Rear shoulder room54.0 in.54.0 in.54.0 in.
Measurements
Length181.5 in.181.5 in.181.0 in.
Curb weight3197 lbs.3197 lbs.3267 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.4 cu.ft.14.4 cu.ft.34.2 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.4 in.4.4 in.4.4 in.
Height56.4 in.56.4 in.58.7 in.
Wheel base103.3 in.103.3 in.103.3 in.
Width67.5 in.67.5 in.67.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Pearl Red Metallic
  • Black Magic Metallic
  • Twilight Violet Metallic
  • Emerald Green Metallic
  • Storm Gray Metallic
  • Windsor Blue Metallic
  • Tornado Red
  • Candy White
  • Tornado Red
  • Pearl Red Metallic
  • Black Magic Metallic
  • Emerald Green Metallic
  • Twilight Violet Metallic
  • Storm Gray Metallic
  • Windsor Blue Metallic
  • Candy White
  • Emerald Green Metallic
  • Black Magic Metallic
  • Twilight Violet Metallic
  • Pearl Red Metallic
  • Storm Gray Metallic
  • Candy White
  • Tornado Red
  • Windsor Blue Metallic
