Used 1995 Volkswagen Passat Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|Inline 4
|V6
|Combined MPG
|19
|21
|19
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|16/23 mpg
|18/27 mpg
|16/23 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|296.0/425.5 mi.
|333.0/499.5 mi.
|296.0/425.5 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|18.5 gal.
|18.5 gal.
|18.5 gal.
|Combined MPG
|19
|21
|19
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|177 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm
|133 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
|177 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.8 l
|2.0 l
|2.8 l
|Horsepower
|172 hp @ 5800 rpm
|134 hp @ 5800 rpm
|172 hp @ 5800 rpm
|Turning circle
|38.4 ft.
|38.4 ft.
|38.4 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Cylinders
|V6
|Inline 4
|V6
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|39.3 in.
|39.3 in.
|39.9 in.
|Front leg room
|45.1 in.
|45.1 in.
|45.1 in.
|Front shoulder room
|55.0 in.
|55.0 in.
|55.0 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|36.6 in.
|36.6 in.
|44.3 in.
|Rear leg room
|37.0 in.
|37.0 in.
|37.0 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|54.0 in.
|54.0 in.
|54.0 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|181.5 in.
|181.5 in.
|181.0 in.
|Curb weight
|3197 lbs.
|3197 lbs.
|3267 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|14.4 cu.ft.
|14.4 cu.ft.
|34.2 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|4.4 in.
|4.4 in.
|4.4 in.
|Height
|56.4 in.
|56.4 in.
|58.7 in.
|Wheel base
|103.3 in.
|103.3 in.
|103.3 in.
|Width
|67.5 in.
|67.5 in.
|67.5 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
