Used 1993 Volkswagen Passat Wagon Consumer Reviews
Passat Wagon GLX
Rydster, 08/19/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful
Great ride. Very few problems, family of four rides well together. I'm 6'5" and have always been comfortable.
Good Car
lhripley, 08/02/2003
0 of 0 people found this review helpful
I just bought this car on ebay. It need some work but worth every penny.
Good deal...watch for expensive repairs.
Mark, 09/23/2005
0 of 0 people found this review helpful
I bought my 1993 Volkswagen Passat with 76,000 miles on it. The previous owner had a dispute with a local repair shop who toasted the old engine by draining oil during an oil change and forgetting to add oil again and driving vehicle, which screwed up the engine. So 30,000 miles ago a brand new engine was put in. The car runs well, operates smoothly, and is great on highway trips. I had to recently replace the electric ignition switch and distributor ($625 total, parts/labor) so repairs can be costly. The overall quality is nice!
