Used 1999 Volkswagen New Beetle Consumer Reviews
Follow Up - from May 2006 Review
Well, it's been 14 years. Bought it new in June of '99 because it was the "futuristic looking concept car that you could drive". The silver beetle really took the cake, spurred on with the commercial "Reverse engineered from U.F.O.'s." Now 14 years later, it runs and looks like the day I bought it. I wanted all manual - so I got the GL. It's hauled all kinds of cargo - kayaks, canoes, fish aquariums, metal house roofing, it even tows a small sailboat. Get the factory roof rack. Have it serviced by a knowledgeable dealer every year, and keep up on the maintenance schedule in the owner's manual. No Problems, No Issues, just miles and miles of adventure and fun.
Been 10 great years
I purchased mine back in 03' from a dealership with 35k miles. I just crossed the 110k mark. So far I've had nothing I'd consider a "major" problem. At 90k miles the water pump went out. I also replaced the tensioner and belt. Yesterday it started misfiring bad and learned the coil pack had gone bad. I also replaced the spark plugs and the wires while having that replaced. Aside from that just changing the oil, brake pads, filters...etc. Only needing 2 sub $500 repairs in 10 years of ownership. To me, that's great. Little things have broke though. Switches, trunk latch, knobs. But those are little DIY cheap repairs.
one tough beetle!
At first the beetle looks girly and cheap. girly to some, but cheap only in cosmetics. for the 13 years of it's life it has been ragged out by a teenage girl and my father. Both have been over revved before they change gears. my father changes gears at 9000 or 90000 revolutions (can't remember) and it sends chills up my spine when he goes up hills. Not one transmission replacement to me that is amazing it sits at 195k miles. Rockwell is a great company, only in mechanical. The cosmetics on this car are absolutely cheap and plastic the entire door panel has been torn off. It's true how Volkswagen has been given to the beetle it is truly the people's car.
1999 VW Beetle (2.0 Engine, GLS, Automatic)
Love my buggie!!!!!!!!!! I bought this used with approximately 55,000 miles on it back in 2010. Now my mileage is @ 75,000 and it has held up nicely. My buggie can move when I need it to, stop when I need it too. Suspension is awesome! I can fit into any stall with ease. And i think the quality is top notch (excluding switches, etc.), however, the German glass is top notch, so is the body from rust and the door closes nicely. in fact I really like the way VW makes the doors close, that certain sound it makes! LOL I'm truly a VW believer.
Love it so far!
Just got my 1999- cyber green- 2.0 -5 speed with 82k miles. So far I love it! For a 10 year old car it looks outstanding, (Cyber green faded slightly but that is to be expected) It had one previous owner and was well maintained. I had to replace the timing belt right away because it had never been done and the motor for the window/lock on the drivers side was dead (also to be expected.) The ABS light is always on, not sure if that's a big deal or not yet the brakes seem to work fine. Other than all that she is perfect :)
