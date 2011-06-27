Used 1998 Volkswagen New Beetle Diesel Consumer Reviews

Lots to like in a small car + 47 MPG rickf , 02/04/2009 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I see a lot of complaining about New Beetles in here, but reviews are created by the people who love and the people who hate the car. So you get either side... I have a 1998 Beetle that has 104K miles on it. Yes, it is 11 years old, yes it needs a little this or a little that, but honestly... show me any 11 year old car that starts every time even in sub zero weather, gets great gas mileage, and all in all is a great car. Take care of your vehicles and they will take care of you. Report Abuse

My Love Bug! funnymermaid , 05/24/2011 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I've got around 80,000 miles on it. I bought it approx 5 yrs ago, when it had 50,000 miles, from my elderly Mom. We've both took great care of it, kept it maintained. I've had very few problems, just regular normal problems. I've just now had to replace the AC compressor due to small leak, only $400! I still love, love, love my Bug! Report Abuse

Fantastic Commuter Car! dieselbreath , 03/29/2003 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I ordered this car Jan.1998 after sitting in one at the Vancouver International Auto Show (I'm 6'5"). But its so much better than just an economy car with headroom. Beetles handle well. The torque launches the car off traffic lights faster than most "performance" cars! Maneuvering in tight locations is a breeze, and there are parking spots it will fit into everywhere. LOW POINTS: - its low to the ground ... if you encounter lots of snow its not the car for you. - the suspension doesn't have the travel to soak up bumps like a typical German car. - the back seat is NOT for adults. (but kids love it) Other than that its reliable and economical. Report Abuse

If Only I Knew Then What I Know Now foxdown07931 , 03/05/2002 4 of 7 people found this review helpful Without a doubt this is the most problematic car I have ever owned. Out of service for weeks as electrical faults could not be traced down. Repeated visits to dealer to correct same problem. Seems like every four months or so we encounter a problem. Usually electrical in nature. These costs are on top of the routine maintenance costs which are shocking. For example, every 40,000 miles a new timing belt is required at a cost of close to $900, brakes $700,headlight bulb close to $100. Report Abuse