  • $10,997

    1998 Volkswagen New Beetle Base

    3,447 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Evansville Kia - Evansville / Indiana

    **KEYLESS ENTRY**, **UPGRADED WHEELS**, **CERTIFIED BY AUTOCHECK - NO ACCIDENTS AND ONE OWNER!**, **FWD - GREAT ALL YEAR 'ROUND - BETTER MPG!, **4CYL - ALL THE POWER - HATES GAS!**, **AM/FM/CASSETTE PREMIUM STEREO**, **5 SPEED MANUAL**, **POWER WINDOWS**, **POWER LOCKS**, **COLD AIR**. Odometer is 132775 miles below market average! What does it mean to get a car from Duell's Evansville Kia Mazda Volvo: Here is the Duell's Advantage: * Huge Selection at Very Aggressive Prices! * We Take Our Internet Business Seriously! * Friendly, No Pressure, Information Rich Sales People! * Always Fair and Friendly Service Pricing! * Comprehensive Service with Loaner Cars - No Charge! * No Hassle Sell or Trade Any Car - We Need Your Car! * #1 in Sales Volume and Customer Satisfaction! Duell's Evansville Kia, because the most important option on your vehicle is its dealership. Please call for more information.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 1998 Volkswagen New Beetle .
    Transmission: Manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 3VWBB61C6WM005012
    Stock: 07705
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-23-2020

  • $2,500

    1998 Volkswagen New Beetle Base

    144,249 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Velishek Auto Sales - Prior Lake / Minnesota

    Note*** Mechanics Special!! Radio Is Locked Rear Hatch Handle Is Sticky Struts Worn Timing Belt Could Be Replaced Car Does Run and Drive!!  Vehicle Highlights*** Clean Carfax Report>>> 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine>>> Heated Cloth Seats>>> Fog Lights>>> Charcoal Cloth Seats>>> Alloy Wheels>>> Power Windows>>> Power Locks>>> Tilt>>> Cruise Control>>Check Out More Options Below.......

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 1998 Volkswagen New Beetle .
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 3VWBB61C3WM047105
    Stock: 16229-83
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $2,287

    1998 Volkswagen New Beetle Base

    170,194 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    National Buick GMC - American Fork / Utah

    EXCLUSIVE MARKET PRICING NO HAGGLE WITH NO PRESSURE AND CLEAN TITLE @ 10790 South State St Sandy UT 84070. Bring this ad with you ! ! Call (801) 307-1990. Need gas? I don't think so. At least not very much! 27 MPG Hwy.. Barrels of fun!!! Includes a CARFAX buyback guarantee! No trip is too far nor will it be too boring. Safety equipment includes: Passenger Airbag Daytime running lights...Other features include: Power locks Air conditioning 115 hp horsepower Multi-function remote - Trunk/hatch/door/tailgate Tilt and telescopic steering wheel... Call (801) 307-1990 NOW FOR THE BEST DEAL!!! All internet prices include the NAP $3500 rebate.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 1998 Volkswagen New Beetle .
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 3VWBB61C3WM044866
    Stock: A5754A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-16-2020

  • $2,995

    1999 Volkswagen New Beetle GLS

    110,363 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Massa Auto Sales - Colorado Springs / Colorado

    Good Car$ - Great Price$ Take a look at this super clean 1999 Volkswagen New Beetle GLS!This fun to drive vehicle is 4CYL, 2.0L, FWD , automatic and ready for a new owner. Come on down to our 3025 N Freeway, Pueblo location today to test drive and make an offer on your next vehicle. We are family owned and operated business for over 25 years with multiple locations across Colorado. Let's help you with your next vehicle purchase.Vehicle is at our Pueblo Location 719-545-4722.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 1999 Volkswagen New Beetle GLS.
    Transmission: Manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 3VWCC21CXXM415730
    Stock: c038749
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-22-2020

  • $1,500

    2000 Volkswagen New Beetle GLS

    210,088 miles
    2 Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Western Avenue Nissan - Chicago / Illinois

    Yellow 2000 Volkswagen Beetle GLS FWD 4-Speed Automatic 2.0L I4 Recent Arrival! We Are Your Chicago, IL New and Certified Pre-owned Nissan Dealership near Berwyn, Burbank, Calumet City, Cicero, Elmhurst, Evanston, Franklin Park, La Grange, Matteson, Melrose Park, Morton Grove, Northbrook, Oak Lawn, Oak Park, Orland Park, Tinley Park. Are you wondering, where is Western Ave Nissan or what is the closest Nissan dealer near me? Western Ave Nissan is located at 7410 South Western Ave, Chicago, IL 60636. You can call our Sales Department at , Service Department at , or our Parts Department at . Although Western Ave Nissan in Chicago, Illinois is not open 24 hours a day, seven days a week â our website is always open. On our website, you can research and view photos of the new Nissan models such as the 370Z, Altima, Armada, Frontier, GT-R, LEAF, Maxima, Murano, NV Cargo, NV Passenger, NV200, Pathfinder, Rogue, Rogue Sport, Sentra, Titan, Titan XD, Versa or Versa Note that you would like to purchase or lease. You can also search our entire inventory of new and used vehicles, value your trade-in, and visit our Meet the Staff page to familiarize yourself with our staff who are committed to making your visit to Western Ave Nissan a great experience every time.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Title issue reported

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2000 Volkswagen New Beetle GLS.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 3VWCA21C9YM496856
    Stock: P13159A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-19-2020

  • $1,999

    2000 Volkswagen New Beetle GLS TDi

    197,000 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Gilly's Auto Sales - Rochester / Minnesota

    Runs and drives great, zero accidents, power windows, locks, seat, mirrors, aluminum wheels with newer tires, 43 MPG, good looking local car. All vehicles get a 5 day money back guarantee and free carfax. Please call or text Sam at 507-250-0524. Please call or text Gilly at 507-261-9665.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2000 Volkswagen New Beetle GLS TDi.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    38 Combined MPG (35 City/44 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 3VWCF21C1YM413633
    Stock: 4244
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • New Listing
    $4,999

    2000 Volkswagen New Beetle GLX 1.8T

    79,323 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Arlington Toyota Palatine - Palatine / Illinois

    BUY ONLINE. WE WILL DELIVER PLUS ZERO PAYMENTS FOR 90 DAYS. Daytime running lamps, Variable intermittent windshield wipers, Tinted glass, Roof mounted whip antenna, Remote pwr hatch release, Remote fuel filler release, Rear spoiler, Rear seat heat/air cond ducts, Radio frequency remote locking system-inc: lock, unlock, trunk release, panic buttons on transmitter, folding center-cut keys, Pwr-assisted rack & pinion steering. This Volkswagen New Beetle has a strong Gas I4 1.8L/108 engine powering this Automatic transmission.*This Volkswagen New Beetle GLX Has Everything You Want *Pwr-assisted front vented disc/rear solid disc brakes, Pwr windows w/1-touch up/down, Pwr tinted glass tilt/slide sunroof w/sunshade (Late Availability), P205/55HR16 all-season SBR tires, Open door warning reflectors, Luggage compartment light, Leather-wrapped shift boot/knob, Leatherette molded door trim w/body color upper sill molding, Interior/reading lamp w/time delay, Instrumentation-inc: speedometer, tachometer, odometer, trip odometer, fuel gauge, warning lights, Independent track correcting torsion-beam axle rear suspension, Independent front MacPherson strut suspension, Illuminated locking glove box w/interior shelf, Hydraulically-actuated clutch, Headliner-mounted eyeglass holder, Headlamps-on warning tone, Halogen projector beam headlamps w/clear polycarbonate lenses, Halogen fog lamps (Late Availability), Fully reclining perforated leather front seats-inc: height adjustment, "ring style" headrests, "easy entry" system, Fully lined carpeted luggage compartment w/molded trunk lid trim.*Stop By Today *You've earned this- stop by Arlington Toyota located at 2095 North Rand Rd, Palatine, IL 60074 to make this car yours today!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2000 Volkswagen New Beetle GLX 1.8T.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 3VWDD21C1YM467864
    Stock: 16609PA
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-24-2020

  • $2,948

    2001 Volkswagen New Beetle GLX 1.8T

    123,715 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Packey Webb Ford - Downers Grove / Illinois

    This vehicles odometer has 30,615 miles below the market average!Silver Metallic 2001 Volkswagen Beetle GLX FWD 5-Speed Manual 1.8L I4 SMPI DOHC Turbocharged Front Fog Lights, Heated Door Mirrors, Power moonroof.Want to save some time? Call us at 866-496-6602 or text us at 630-345-4170 to confirm availability and let us know what time you'll be here so we can have it ready for you.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2001 Volkswagen New Beetle GLX 1.8T with Rear Bench Seats, Heated seats, Sunroof/Moonroof, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Leather Seats.
    Transmission: Manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 3VWDC21C91M414743
    Stock: P3781A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-25-2020

  • $4,999

    2001 Volkswagen New Beetle GLS

    48,492 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Georgia Import Auto - Alpharetta / Georgia

    BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! CARFAX Buyback Guarantee Qualified!! We are CARFAX ADVANTAGE CAR DEALER SERVING ALPHARETTA SINCE 2008!! CALL 770-569-5558 IMMEDIATELY FOR MORE INFORMATION ON 2 YEARS MAINTENANCE PLAN / 5 FREE OIL CHANGES WITH PURCHASE. EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE ON MOST VEHICLES!! CALL US FOR DOWN PAYMENT OR FINANCE RELATED QUESTIONS! CASH PURCHASES WELCOMED! With over a decade of experience providing customers with awesome deals on great vehicles, the Team at Georgia Import Auto continues to perform everyday based on the simple, solid, and sensible fundamentals of selling good vehicles to good people in a respectful and transparent manner. High resolution pictures and more inventory can be found on our website www.GAimporAuto.com WE OFFER COMPETITIVE FINANCING AND COMPREHENSIVE WARRANTY OPTIONS THROUGH OUR REPUTABLE LENDERS AND INSURERS FOR MOST CREDIT PROFILES! TRADE INS WELCOMED - WE ALSO BUY PRIVATELY OWNED VEHICLES SO GIVE US A CALL 770-569-5558! *Customer is responsible to confirm the ad by checking the car at the dealer location or by speaking to an employee from Georgia Import Auto. Personal Funds prices are listed. Dealer is not liable for the options listed* WWW.GEORGIAIMPORTAUTO.COM - 5770 Atlanta Hwy, Alpharetta, GA 30004 - 770-569-5558

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2001 Volkswagen New Beetle GLS with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 3VWCK21C81M427658
    Stock: 427658
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $5,991

    2001 Volkswagen New Beetle GLX 1.8T

    110,500 miles
    2 Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Tri-City Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Eden / North Carolina

    Yellow 2001 Volkswagen Beetle GLX FWD 4-Speed Automatic 1.8L I4 SMPI DOHC Turbocharged$1000 price protection guarantee, Tri City serving greensboro, burlington, martinsville, danville and surrounding areas. Warranty on every used car in stock. Recent Arrival!Tri City proudly serving Martinsville, Danville, Greensboro, Burlington, Winston Salem, Kernersville. We have the $1000 price protection guarantee along with the lowest administrative fee in the area with zero hidden fees. Come check out our competitive advantage, as well as our courtesy delivery service.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2001 Volkswagen New Beetle GLX 1.8T with Rear Bench Seats, Heated seats, Sunroof/Moonroof, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Leather Seats.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 3VWDD21C71M470113
    Stock: 06450A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-21-2020

  • New Listing
    $3,500

    2001 Volkswagen New Beetle GLS

    148,635 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Beardmore Chevrolet - Bellevue / Nebraska

    Recent Arrival! New Price! Beardmore Chevrolet Subaru is offering this 2001 Volkswagen Beetle GLS, in Silver Metallic and Gray Cloth, and low miles, only 148635 miles, priced competitively at $ 3500, Recent Oil Service, Fully Detailed, Steering Wheel Controls, ACCIDENT FREE AUTOCHECK. 22/29 City/Highway MPG 22/29 City/Highway MPG Located in Bellevue, but serving the greater Omaha areas, including La Vista, Papillion, Millard, Council Bluffs, Lincoln and Plattsmouth. Se Habla Espanol! Need Financing? Come see what the Finance Specialists can do for you. All Apps Accepted. Good Credit, Bad Credit, Not Credit, No Problem.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2001 Volkswagen New Beetle GLS with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 3VWCT21C61M405090
    Stock: 52797B
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-26-2020

  • $8,999

    2002 Volkswagen New Beetle GL

    41,117 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Audi Buffalo - Bowmansville / New York

    You won't find another one like this. Brand new condition, super low miles. Stored winters, stick shift, absolutely perfect. No paint work, no accidents, serviced properly. Beautiful and fairly priced. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Double Yellow 24/31 City/Highway MPG Recent Arrival! 2002 Volkswagen Beetle GL 2.0 FWD 5-Speed Manual I4 Gray w/Desck Cloth Seat Trim. 24/31 City/Highway MPG KBB Fair Market Range High: $4,563

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2002 Volkswagen New Beetle GL with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
    Transmission: Manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 3VWBK21C02M429322
    Stock: 228APU
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-14-2020

  • $2,495

    2002 Volkswagen New Beetle GL

    216,546 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Perry Morgan Express - Livermore / California

    2002 Volkswagen New Beetle GL, 2.0 Liter SOHC 4 Cylinder, 5 Speed Manual Transmission, Hatchback, ABS, Air Conditioning, Stereo, Front And Side Air Bags, Power Door Locks, Tilt Wheel, Flower Holder, Looks Great, Runs And Drives Great, $2495 plus tax, lic, doc, and smog. Clean Title, 925-455-6666, Over 1/4 mile of vehicles for sale!!! That's over 60 cars. Prices starting at $1995. Financing available, good credit, bad credit, our bank works with everyone. Let Them Help You Build Your Credit! All you need is the down payment and proof of income. Lots to choose from. We do all the DMV work. Se Habla Espanol. 10% Discount for CASH !!!!!! 925-455-6666

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2002 Volkswagen New Beetle GL with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 3VWBK21C82M429486
    Stock: 429468
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 03-30-2017

  • Price Drop
    $4,960

    2002 Volkswagen New Beetle GLS

    65,634 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Bentley Motors Inc. - Bloomington / Illinois

    This 2002 Volkswagen New Beetle 2dr VW BEETLE GLS STICK SHIFT features a 2.0L 4 CYLINDER 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 5 Speed Manual transmission. The vehicle is Reflex Silver Metallic with a Black Full Leather interior. It is covered by a limited warranty. - Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Clock, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Cassette, Anti-Theft, Full Leather Interior Surface, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Console, Heated Mirrors, Remote Fuel Door, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Dave Phillips at 309-829-9999 or fishman2015@gmail.com for more information. -

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2002 Volkswagen New Beetle GLS with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
    Transmission: Manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 3VWCB21C02M416414
    Stock: 2457
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 06-30-2020

  • $4,000

    2002 Volkswagen New Beetle Sport

    147,481 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    INFINITI Of Akron - Akron / Ohio

    JUST ARRIVED, EXTRA CLEAN, MOONROOF, LEATHER, Gray Leather.WE SPECIALIZE IN OFF-SITE AND HOME DELIVERIES. CALL FOR DETAILS. WE TAKE THE SAFETY AND HEALTH OF OUR CLIENTS AND EMPLOYEES VERY SERIOUSLY. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- *All vehicle specifications, prices and equipment are subject to change without notice. Prices are plus tax, titles, tags, doc fee or other fees required by law/lending. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ (INFINITI Certified Vehicles internet sale price includes all available rebates and incentives given through IFS when financed at IFS standard rate) Program expiration dates are current, but subject to change at any time.Certified Pricing Includes up to $750 Dealer Cash/ Rebates. Ask dealer for details ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ . Dealership is not responsible for clerical, computer generated or data entry errors as it relates to vehicles, prices,equipment or incentives. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ **VPS: Valvoline Professional Series includes coverage up to $4000 on the following components; Engine, Transmission, Fuel system and cooling system.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2002 Volkswagen New Beetle Sport with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm, Leather Seats.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 3VWED21C72M446478
    Stock: K523661A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-20-2020

  • $1,500

    2002 Volkswagen New Beetle GLS

    155,990 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Volkswagen of Mandeville - Mandeville / Louisiana

    2.0L I4 SMPI SOHC Cold A/C, LEATHER, METICULOUS SERVICE HISTORY, SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2002 Volkswagen New Beetle GLS with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 3VWCB21C62M413890
    Stock: 413890NP
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $4,999

    2002 Volkswagen New Beetle GLS

    106,362 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Your Choice Auto Sales of Posen - Posen / Illinois

    This 2002 Volkswagen New Beetle 2dr 2dr Coupe GLS Automatic features a 2.0L 4 Cylinder 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 4 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Yellow with a Black interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Clock, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Cassette, Anti-Theft, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Console, Heated Mirrors, Remote Fuel Door, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Neil Bianco at 708-769-7305 or neil@trexmarketing.com for more information. -

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2002 Volkswagen New Beetle GLS with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 3VWCB21C42M450906
    Stock: YC-450906
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-23-2020

  • Price Drop
    $3,982

    2002 Volkswagen New Beetle GL

    140,812 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Hemet Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Hemet / California

    We're Open and We Deliver ! 2002 Volkswagen Beetle GL Coupe 2D 23/29 City/Highway MPG FWDPriced to GO!!! CALL US TODAY at (951) 225-4552.2002 Clean CARFAX. Yellow Volkswagen Beetle 2D Hatchback GL I4 4-Speed Automatic Coupe 2D Beetle GL Coupe 2D, 2D Hatchback, I4, 4-Speed Automatic, FWD, Yellow, Gray w/Cloth Seat Trim. 23/29 City/Highway MPG

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2002 Volkswagen New Beetle GL with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 3VWBK21CX2M438531
    Stock: N8244B
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-04-2020

