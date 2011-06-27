Used 1998 Volkswagen New Beetle for Sale Near Me
Vehicle Listing Details
- $10,997
1998 Volkswagen New Beetle Base3,447 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Evansville Kia - Evansville / Indiana
**KEYLESS ENTRY**, **UPGRADED WHEELS**, **CERTIFIED BY AUTOCHECK - NO ACCIDENTS AND ONE OWNER!**, **FWD - GREAT ALL YEAR 'ROUND - BETTER MPG!, **4CYL - ALL THE POWER - HATES GAS!**, **AM/FM/CASSETTE PREMIUM STEREO**, **5 SPEED MANUAL**, **POWER WINDOWS**, **POWER LOCKS**, **COLD AIR**. Odometer is 132775 miles below market average! What does it mean to get a car from Duell's Evansville Kia Mazda Volvo: Here is the Duell's Advantage: * Huge Selection at Very Aggressive Prices! * We Take Our Internet Business Seriously! * Friendly, No Pressure, Information Rich Sales People! * Always Fair and Friendly Service Pricing! * Comprehensive Service with Loaner Cars - No Charge! * No Hassle Sell or Trade Any Car - We Need Your Car! * #1 in Sales Volume and Customer Satisfaction! Duell's Evansville Kia, because the most important option on your vehicle is its dealership. Please call for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1998 Volkswagen New Beetle .
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWBB61C6WM005012
Stock: 07705
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- $2,500
1998 Volkswagen New Beetle Base144,249 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Velishek Auto Sales - Prior Lake / Minnesota
Note*** Mechanics Special!! Radio Is Locked Rear Hatch Handle Is Sticky Struts Worn Timing Belt Could Be Replaced Car Does Run and Drive!! Vehicle Highlights*** Clean Carfax Report>>> 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine>>> Heated Cloth Seats>>> Fog Lights>>> Charcoal Cloth Seats>>> Alloy Wheels>>> Power Windows>>> Power Locks>>> Tilt>>> Cruise Control>>Check Out More Options Below.......
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1998 Volkswagen New Beetle .
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWBB61C3WM047105
Stock: 16229-83
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $2,287
1998 Volkswagen New Beetle Base170,194 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
National Buick GMC - American Fork / Utah
EXCLUSIVE MARKET PRICING NO HAGGLE WITH NO PRESSURE AND CLEAN TITLE @ 10790 South State St Sandy UT 84070. Bring this ad with you ! ! Call (801) 307-1990. Need gas? I don't think so. At least not very much! 27 MPG Hwy.. Barrels of fun!!! Includes a CARFAX buyback guarantee! No trip is too far nor will it be too boring. Safety equipment includes: Passenger Airbag Daytime running lights...Other features include: Power locks Air conditioning 115 hp horsepower Multi-function remote - Trunk/hatch/door/tailgate Tilt and telescopic steering wheel... Call (801) 307-1990 NOW FOR THE BEST DEAL!!! All internet prices include the NAP $3500 rebate.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1998 Volkswagen New Beetle .
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWBB61C3WM044866
Stock: A5754A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- $2,995
1999 Volkswagen New Beetle GLS110,363 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Massa Auto Sales - Colorado Springs / Colorado
Good Car$ - Great Price$ Take a look at this super clean 1999 Volkswagen New Beetle GLS!This fun to drive vehicle is 4CYL, 2.0L, FWD , automatic and ready for a new owner. Come on down to our 3025 N Freeway, Pueblo location today to test drive and make an offer on your next vehicle. We are family owned and operated business for over 25 years with multiple locations across Colorado. Let's help you with your next vehicle purchase.Vehicle is at our Pueblo Location 719-545-4722.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Volkswagen New Beetle GLS.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWCC21CXXM415730
Stock: c038749
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- $1,500
2000 Volkswagen New Beetle GLS210,088 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
Western Avenue Nissan - Chicago / Illinois
Yellow 2000 Volkswagen Beetle GLS FWD 4-Speed Automatic 2.0L I4 Recent Arrival! We Are Your Chicago, IL New and Certified Pre-owned Nissan Dealership near Berwyn, Burbank, Calumet City, Cicero, Elmhurst, Evanston, Franklin Park, La Grange, Matteson, Melrose Park, Morton Grove, Northbrook, Oak Lawn, Oak Park, Orland Park, Tinley Park. Are you wondering, where is Western Ave Nissan or what is the closest Nissan dealer near me? Western Ave Nissan is located at 7410 South Western Ave, Chicago, IL 60636. You can call our Sales Department at , Service Department at , or our Parts Department at . Although Western Ave Nissan in Chicago, Illinois is not open 24 hours a day, seven days a week â our website is always open. On our website, you can research and view photos of the new Nissan models such as the 370Z, Altima, Armada, Frontier, GT-R, LEAF, Maxima, Murano, NV Cargo, NV Passenger, NV200, Pathfinder, Rogue, Rogue Sport, Sentra, Titan, Titan XD, Versa or Versa Note that you would like to purchase or lease. You can also search our entire inventory of new and used vehicles, value your trade-in, and visit our Meet the Staff page to familiarize yourself with our staff who are committed to making your visit to Western Ave Nissan a great experience every time.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Volkswagen New Beetle GLS.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWCA21C9YM496856
Stock: P13159A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- $1,999
2000 Volkswagen New Beetle GLS TDi197,000 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Gilly's Auto Sales - Rochester / Minnesota
Runs and drives great, zero accidents, power windows, locks, seat, mirrors, aluminum wheels with newer tires, 43 MPG, good looking local car. All vehicles get a 5 day money back guarantee and free carfax. Please call or text Sam at 507-250-0524. Please call or text Gilly at 507-261-9665.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Volkswagen New Beetle GLS TDi.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
38 Combined MPG (35 City/44 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWCF21C1YM413633
Stock: 4244
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$4,999
2000 Volkswagen New Beetle GLX 1.8T79,323 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Arlington Toyota Palatine - Palatine / Illinois
BUY ONLINE. WE WILL DELIVER PLUS ZERO PAYMENTS FOR 90 DAYS. Daytime running lamps, Variable intermittent windshield wipers, Tinted glass, Roof mounted whip antenna, Remote pwr hatch release, Remote fuel filler release, Rear spoiler, Rear seat heat/air cond ducts, Radio frequency remote locking system-inc: lock, unlock, trunk release, panic buttons on transmitter, folding center-cut keys, Pwr-assisted rack & pinion steering. This Volkswagen New Beetle has a strong Gas I4 1.8L/108 engine powering this Automatic transmission.*This Volkswagen New Beetle GLX Has Everything You Want *Pwr-assisted front vented disc/rear solid disc brakes, Pwr windows w/1-touch up/down, Pwr tinted glass tilt/slide sunroof w/sunshade (Late Availability), P205/55HR16 all-season SBR tires, Open door warning reflectors, Luggage compartment light, Leather-wrapped shift boot/knob, Leatherette molded door trim w/body color upper sill molding, Interior/reading lamp w/time delay, Instrumentation-inc: speedometer, tachometer, odometer, trip odometer, fuel gauge, warning lights, Independent track correcting torsion-beam axle rear suspension, Independent front MacPherson strut suspension, Illuminated locking glove box w/interior shelf, Hydraulically-actuated clutch, Headliner-mounted eyeglass holder, Headlamps-on warning tone, Halogen projector beam headlamps w/clear polycarbonate lenses, Halogen fog lamps (Late Availability), Fully reclining perforated leather front seats-inc: height adjustment, "ring style" headrests, "easy entry" system, Fully lined carpeted luggage compartment w/molded trunk lid trim.*Stop By Today *You've earned this- stop by Arlington Toyota located at 2095 North Rand Rd, Palatine, IL 60074 to make this car yours today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Volkswagen New Beetle GLX 1.8T.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWDD21C1YM467864
Stock: 16609PA
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- $2,948
2001 Volkswagen New Beetle GLX 1.8T123,715 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Packey Webb Ford - Downers Grove / Illinois
This vehicles odometer has 30,615 miles below the market average!Silver Metallic 2001 Volkswagen Beetle GLX FWD 5-Speed Manual 1.8L I4 SMPI DOHC Turbocharged Front Fog Lights, Heated Door Mirrors, Power moonroof.Want to save some time? Call us at 866-496-6602 or text us at 630-345-4170 to confirm availability and let us know what time you'll be here so we can have it ready for you.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Volkswagen New Beetle GLX 1.8T with Rear Bench Seats, Heated seats, Sunroof/Moonroof, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Leather Seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWDC21C91M414743
Stock: P3781A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-25-2020
- $4,999
2001 Volkswagen New Beetle GLS48,492 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Georgia Import Auto - Alpharetta / Georgia
BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! CARFAX Buyback Guarantee Qualified!! We are CARFAX ADVANTAGE CAR DEALER SERVING ALPHARETTA SINCE 2008!! CALL 770-569-5558 IMMEDIATELY FOR MORE INFORMATION ON 2 YEARS MAINTENANCE PLAN / 5 FREE OIL CHANGES WITH PURCHASE. EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE ON MOST VEHICLES!! CALL US FOR DOWN PAYMENT OR FINANCE RELATED QUESTIONS! CASH PURCHASES WELCOMED! With over a decade of experience providing customers with awesome deals on great vehicles, the Team at Georgia Import Auto continues to perform everyday based on the simple, solid, and sensible fundamentals of selling good vehicles to good people in a respectful and transparent manner. High resolution pictures and more inventory can be found on our website www.GAimporAuto.com WE OFFER COMPETITIVE FINANCING AND COMPREHENSIVE WARRANTY OPTIONS THROUGH OUR REPUTABLE LENDERS AND INSURERS FOR MOST CREDIT PROFILES! TRADE INS WELCOMED - WE ALSO BUY PRIVATELY OWNED VEHICLES SO GIVE US A CALL 770-569-5558! *Customer is responsible to confirm the ad by checking the car at the dealer location or by speaking to an employee from Georgia Import Auto. Personal Funds prices are listed. Dealer is not liable for the options listed* WWW.GEORGIAIMPORTAUTO.COM - 5770 Atlanta Hwy, Alpharetta, GA 30004 - 770-569-5558
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Volkswagen New Beetle GLS with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWCK21C81M427658
Stock: 427658
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $5,991
2001 Volkswagen New Beetle GLX 1.8T110,500 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
Tri-City Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Eden / North Carolina
Yellow 2001 Volkswagen Beetle GLX FWD 4-Speed Automatic 1.8L I4 SMPI DOHC Turbocharged$1000 price protection guarantee, Tri City serving greensboro, burlington, martinsville, danville and surrounding areas. Warranty on every used car in stock. Recent Arrival!Tri City proudly serving Martinsville, Danville, Greensboro, Burlington, Winston Salem, Kernersville. We have the $1000 price protection guarantee along with the lowest administrative fee in the area with zero hidden fees. Come check out our competitive advantage, as well as our courtesy delivery service.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Volkswagen New Beetle GLX 1.8T with Rear Bench Seats, Heated seats, Sunroof/Moonroof, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Leather Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWDD21C71M470113
Stock: 06450A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- New Listing$3,500
2001 Volkswagen New Beetle GLS148,635 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Beardmore Chevrolet - Bellevue / Nebraska
Recent Arrival! New Price! Beardmore Chevrolet Subaru is offering this 2001 Volkswagen Beetle GLS, in Silver Metallic and Gray Cloth, and low miles, only 148635 miles, priced competitively at $ 3500, Recent Oil Service, Fully Detailed, Steering Wheel Controls, ACCIDENT FREE AUTOCHECK. 22/29 City/Highway MPG 22/29 City/Highway MPG Located in Bellevue, but serving the greater Omaha areas, including La Vista, Papillion, Millard, Council Bluffs, Lincoln and Plattsmouth. Se Habla Espanol! Need Financing? Come see what the Finance Specialists can do for you. All Apps Accepted. Good Credit, Bad Credit, Not Credit, No Problem.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Volkswagen New Beetle GLS with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWCT21C61M405090
Stock: 52797B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- $8,999
2002 Volkswagen New Beetle GL41,117 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Audi Buffalo - Bowmansville / New York
You won't find another one like this. Brand new condition, super low miles. Stored winters, stick shift, absolutely perfect. No paint work, no accidents, serviced properly. Beautiful and fairly priced. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Double Yellow 24/31 City/Highway MPG Recent Arrival! 2002 Volkswagen Beetle GL 2.0 FWD 5-Speed Manual I4 Gray w/Desck Cloth Seat Trim. 24/31 City/Highway MPG KBB Fair Market Range High: $4,563
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Volkswagen New Beetle GL with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWBK21C02M429322
Stock: 228APU
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- $2,495
2002 Volkswagen New Beetle GL216,546 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Perry Morgan Express - Livermore / California
2002 Volkswagen New Beetle GL, 2.0 Liter SOHC 4 Cylinder, 5 Speed Manual Transmission, Hatchback, ABS, Air Conditioning, Stereo, Front And Side Air Bags, Power Door Locks, Tilt Wheel, Flower Holder, Looks Great, Runs And Drives Great, $2495 plus tax, lic, doc, and smog. Clean Title, 925-455-6666, Over 1/4 mile of vehicles for sale!!! That's over 60 cars. Prices starting at $1995. Financing available, good credit, bad credit, our bank works with everyone. Let Them Help You Build Your Credit! All you need is the down payment and proof of income. Lots to choose from. We do all the DMV work. Se Habla Espanol. 10% Discount for CASH !!!!!! 925-455-6666
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Volkswagen New Beetle GL with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWBK21C82M429486
Stock: 429468
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-30-2017
- Price Drop$4,960
2002 Volkswagen New Beetle GLS65,634 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Bentley Motors Inc. - Bloomington / Illinois
This 2002 Volkswagen New Beetle 2dr VW BEETLE GLS STICK SHIFT features a 2.0L 4 CYLINDER 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 5 Speed Manual transmission. The vehicle is Reflex Silver Metallic with a Black Full Leather interior. It is covered by a limited warranty. - Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Clock, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Cassette, Anti-Theft, Full Leather Interior Surface, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Console, Heated Mirrors, Remote Fuel Door, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Dave Phillips at 309-829-9999 or fishman2015@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Volkswagen New Beetle GLS with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWCB21C02M416414
Stock: 2457
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- $4,000
2002 Volkswagen New Beetle Sport147,481 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
INFINITI Of Akron - Akron / Ohio
JUST ARRIVED, EXTRA CLEAN, MOONROOF, LEATHER, Gray Leather.WE SPECIALIZE IN OFF-SITE AND HOME DELIVERIES. CALL FOR DETAILS. WE TAKE THE SAFETY AND HEALTH OF OUR CLIENTS AND EMPLOYEES VERY SERIOUSLY. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- *All vehicle specifications, prices and equipment are subject to change without notice. Prices are plus tax, titles, tags, doc fee or other fees required by law/lending. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ (INFINITI Certified Vehicles internet sale price includes all available rebates and incentives given through IFS when financed at IFS standard rate) Program expiration dates are current, but subject to change at any time.Certified Pricing Includes up to $750 Dealer Cash/ Rebates. Ask dealer for details ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ . Dealership is not responsible for clerical, computer generated or data entry errors as it relates to vehicles, prices,equipment or incentives. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ **VPS: Valvoline Professional Series includes coverage up to $4000 on the following components; Engine, Transmission, Fuel system and cooling system.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Volkswagen New Beetle Sport with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm, Leather Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWED21C72M446478
Stock: K523661A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- $1,500
2002 Volkswagen New Beetle GLS155,990 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Volkswagen of Mandeville - Mandeville / Louisiana
2.0L I4 SMPI SOHC Cold A/C, LEATHER, METICULOUS SERVICE HISTORY, SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Volkswagen New Beetle GLS with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWCB21C62M413890
Stock: 413890NP
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $4,999
2002 Volkswagen New Beetle GLS106,362 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Your Choice Auto Sales of Posen - Posen / Illinois
This 2002 Volkswagen New Beetle 2dr 2dr Coupe GLS Automatic features a 2.0L 4 Cylinder 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 4 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Yellow with a Black interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Clock, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Cassette, Anti-Theft, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Console, Heated Mirrors, Remote Fuel Door, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Neil Bianco at 708-769-7305 or neil@trexmarketing.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Volkswagen New Beetle GLS with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWCB21C42M450906
Stock: YC-450906
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- Price Drop$3,982
2002 Volkswagen New Beetle GL140,812 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Hemet Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Hemet / California
We're Open and We Deliver ! 2002 Volkswagen Beetle GL Coupe 2D 23/29 City/Highway MPG FWDPriced to GO!!! CALL US TODAY at (951) 225-4552.2002 Clean CARFAX. Yellow Volkswagen Beetle 2D Hatchback GL I4 4-Speed Automatic Coupe 2D Beetle GL Coupe 2D, 2D Hatchback, I4, 4-Speed Automatic, FWD, Yellow, Gray w/Cloth Seat Trim. 23/29 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Volkswagen New Beetle GL with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWBK21CX2M438531
Stock: N8244B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020