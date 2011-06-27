2020 Volkswagen Jetta Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Jetta Sedan
1.4T S SULEV 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$30,641*
Total Cash Price
$20,007
1.4T SEL ULEV 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$41,155*
Total Cash Price
$26,873
1.4T R-Line ULEV 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$42,356*
Total Cash Price
$27,657
1.4T R-Line SULEV 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$41,455*
Total Cash Price
$27,069
1.4T SE ULEV 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$31,242*
Total Cash Price
$20,400
1.4T S ULEV 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$30,040*
Total Cash Price
$19,615
1.4T SEL Premium ULEV 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$43,558*
Total Cash Price
$28,442
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Jetta Sedan 1.4T S SULEV 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$753
|$779
|$807
|$834
|$864
|$4,037
|Maintenance
|$69
|$437
|$502
|$1,090
|$2,054
|$4,152
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$454
|$697
|$1,151
|Taxes & Fees
|$848
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,015
|Financing
|$1,076
|$865
|$641
|$401
|$145
|$3,127
|Depreciation
|$5,274
|$1,661
|$1,571
|$1,843
|$1,746
|$12,095
|Fuel
|$954
|$982
|$1,012
|$1,042
|$1,073
|$5,063
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,974
|$4,765
|$4,574
|$5,707
|$6,621
|$30,641
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Jetta Sedan 1.4T SEL ULEV 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,011
|$1,047
|$1,084
|$1,121
|$1,160
|$5,422
|Maintenance
|$93
|$586
|$674
|$1,465
|$2,759
|$5,577
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$610
|$936
|$1,545
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,138
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,363
|Financing
|$1,445
|$1,162
|$860
|$538
|$195
|$4,200
|Depreciation
|$7,084
|$2,230
|$2,110
|$2,476
|$2,345
|$16,245
|Fuel
|$1,281
|$1,319
|$1,359
|$1,400
|$1,441
|$6,801
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,053
|$6,401
|$6,143
|$7,665
|$8,893
|$41,155
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Jetta Sedan 1.4T R-Line ULEV 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,041
|$1,077
|$1,115
|$1,153
|$1,194
|$5,581
|Maintenance
|$96
|$603
|$694
|$1,507
|$2,840
|$5,740
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$627
|$963
|$1,590
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,172
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,403
|Financing
|$1,488
|$1,196
|$885
|$554
|$200
|$4,323
|Depreciation
|$7,291
|$2,295
|$2,171
|$2,548
|$2,414
|$16,720
|Fuel
|$1,318
|$1,358
|$1,399
|$1,441
|$1,483
|$6,999
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,405
|$6,588
|$6,322
|$7,889
|$9,152
|$42,356
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Jetta Sedan 1.4T R-Line SULEV 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,018
|$1,054
|$1,092
|$1,129
|$1,169
|$5,462
|Maintenance
|$94
|$591
|$679
|$1,475
|$2,779
|$5,618
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$614
|$943
|$1,557
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,147
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,373
|Financing
|$1,456
|$1,170
|$867
|$542
|$196
|$4,231
|Depreciation
|$7,136
|$2,247
|$2,125
|$2,494
|$2,363
|$16,364
|Fuel
|$1,290
|$1,329
|$1,369
|$1,410
|$1,452
|$6,850
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,141
|$6,447
|$6,188
|$7,721
|$8,958
|$41,455
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Jetta Sedan 1.4T SE ULEV 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$768
|$795
|$823
|$851
|$881
|$4,116
|Maintenance
|$71
|$445
|$512
|$1,112
|$2,095
|$4,234
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$463
|$710
|$1,173
|Taxes & Fees
|$864
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,035
|Financing
|$1,097
|$882
|$653
|$409
|$148
|$3,189
|Depreciation
|$5,378
|$1,693
|$1,602
|$1,879
|$1,780
|$12,332
|Fuel
|$972
|$1,002
|$1,032
|$1,063
|$1,094
|$5,163
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,150
|$4,859
|$4,663
|$5,819
|$6,751
|$31,242
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Jetta Sedan 1.4T S ULEV 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$738
|$764
|$791
|$818
|$847
|$3,958
|Maintenance
|$68
|$428
|$492
|$1,069
|$2,014
|$4,071
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$445
|$683
|$1,128
|Taxes & Fees
|$831
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$995
|Financing
|$1,055
|$848
|$628
|$393
|$142
|$3,066
|Depreciation
|$5,171
|$1,628
|$1,540
|$1,807
|$1,712
|$11,858
|Fuel
|$935
|$963
|$992
|$1,022
|$1,052
|$4,964
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,798
|$4,672
|$4,484
|$5,595
|$6,491
|$30,040
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Jetta Sedan 1.4T SEL Premium ULEV 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,070
|$1,108
|$1,147
|$1,186
|$1,228
|$5,739
|Maintenance
|$99
|$621
|$713
|$1,550
|$2,920
|$5,903
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$645
|$990
|$1,636
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,205
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,443
|Financing
|$1,530
|$1,230
|$911
|$570
|$206
|$4,446
|Depreciation
|$7,498
|$2,361
|$2,233
|$2,620
|$2,482
|$17,194
|Fuel
|$1,356
|$1,396
|$1,438
|$1,482
|$1,525
|$7,198
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,757
|$6,774
|$6,502
|$8,113
|$9,412
|$43,558
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2020 Volkswagen Jetta in Virginia is:not available
