Used 2005 Volkswagen Jetta Diesel Consumer Reviews
7 years and counting
1st owner of my 2005 Jetta Diesel, have station wagon auto trans. Travel from North East to Florida each year, so it has avoided winter salty roads. I've replace the timing belt at 85,000 miles to be on safe side. Will need new rubber on my struts both normal ware. Still have original brake pads at 90,000 miles at every oil change I expect to be told its time to change so far not yet. Fuel economy.... average 34 to 39 miles per gallon I can get 42 miles on a gallon if I drive at my RPM sweet spot which is 38 to 41 miles an hour, at that speed you will get the 42 per gallon. Would I buy this vehicle again YOU BETCHA I would. Paid $21,5000 in Jan of 20005
Never go without a warranty
Our first import car. TDI is great for fuel economy. Problems; we hit 20000 miles & had to replace the fuel filter. Could have been bad diesel fuel, but paid because its suggested to be replaced every 20000 miles. Vehicle now has 64000, no problems since. Trunk lid latch doesn't work in cold weather. Got it replaced under warranty, now it doesn't work again and no warranty to help. Most recent, driver side door electrical harness went out, leaving me with no controls, no way lock car or open up the fuel tank door. VW wants $500 to repair. Dealer said passenger door is going out, another $500. Also, we have replaced several, blown exterior light bulbs, some multiple times.
Great Car
Ive had this car for 4 years and it blew a turbo at 80 000 km and the dc bus to the glow plugs at 90 km but it was all covered by vws excellent warranty and i havent had any problems since and i have 225 000 km on it now, would definately buy another.Great in the snow and of course mileage is unbeatable.
Nice Car - Poor Build Quality
Buy another car. Within the first 11 days of owning my New Jetta: 1. The drivers side light cover fell off. 2. The outside temperature sensor failed. 3. The drivers side door rattles 4. The center console cover rattles. A month later I am happy to report that my car has been back to the dealer twice and nothing is fixed. In fact the service manager called me to let me know that the temperature sensor has arrived; but Volkswagen has instructed the dealer that they can not install this part and that they must return the part and wait for another one. Nobody can tell me when my car will be fixed.
VW Jetta Wagon TDI, great car
My Jetta is a great car to drive and I think it is a very safe car. On the Jetta I was able to get a sun roof and side air curtains, some other cars either did not have the air curtains available or not avail with a sun roof. I have side airbags as well. The milage is great and the ride is peppy when I need it. The heated seats get a lot warmer and warm up faster than my husbands S-10 quad cab.the front seats have good leg room, the back seats are OK, a little more leg room would be nice, but I test drove worse. I like the fact that I have 3 head rests in the back seat and that all the head rests are in a good position for safety.
