Used 2017 Volkswagen Golf Hatchback Consumer Reviews

Impressed J F , 01/03/2017 TSI S 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M) 11 of 11 people found this review helpful Great fuel mileage, very sturdy on the highway. Previous GTI owner (1989 European model)...performance with manual is better than the 8valve GTI. Shifting is a bit vague, and clutch release is very short. This Golf continues to be fun to drive, extremely economical, and after almost 16,000 miles, still surprising. I am averaging over 35 mpg combined, and often see over 40 mpg going to work--no traffic and hitting no traffic lights. Have considered trading for a new truck, but the trade value is very low in my opinion. The clutch is finally feeling good--a gearbox support installed by the local VW speed shop made all the difference. I was hesitant, but was assured they would remove it if I didn't like it. The guys at the dealership car wash even commented on how much better the clutch felt. Perhaps I drive like a grandma, but I am greatly exceeding the EPA estimates for fuel mileage. As far as handling and interior quality--the car feels as tight as it did new. If you are looking for a car that is relatively fun to drive, but do not want to fork out the money for A GTI or Focus ST, the Golf is a superb alternative at a fraction of the price. Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

My third Volkswagen Golf LowerEastSider , 05/25/2017 TSI S 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 15 of 16 people found this review helpful I turned in my 2014 Golf TDI (diesel powered) and bought my new 2017 TSI (gas powered). The new car is better than the old one in almost all respects. The engine is smooth and powerful. I don't miss the diesel vibration at all. It's hard to imagine anyone wanting more power. The new Golf feels less nervous and handles with greater precision than my old Golf. I also fit a little better behind the steering wheel. Trunk space is a little bit bigger than in my old Golf. I purchased the below trunk floor organizer accessory. This reduces overall trunk room somewhat, but provides hidden storage for tools and small valuable items. The radio, while very functional, does not sound as good as the radio in my 2014 Golf or in my old 2002 Golf. But it is adequate. The car driving position is a little bit low, but I have gotten used to it. I ordered the base "S" model, which is fairly well equipped, but missing heated seats and a few other items. I bought the "S" because I did not want a car with a sunroof (I'm tall). The ventilation system is exceptional, probably the best I've had in any car so far. There's just something about the way it moves air through the car. The seats are OK. They could be a little more comfortable, but they do not give me backaches. The car is a very easy car to drive, especially in city traffic. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Good car for daily commuter Shushera , 01/17/2017 TSI Wolfsburg Edition 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M) 18 of 20 people found this review helpful At first I dismissed VW since I could not get features I needed with manual transmission. VW came up with Wolsfburg edition. This was perfect configuration. I loved the car when I bought it. Very smooth, you ride it like on rails, quiet too - unlike Civic and Mazda 3 I testdrove. Has enough power and good pickup on low RPMs. I thought I got luxury car for a price of econobox. Still happy with the car 15K and almost two years later. Ride is smooth and car is quiet, in fact first car I did not add additional noise insulation to. Initially had some vibrations around 1200 RPM on higher gears but I learned to avoid that area. Have not tried GTI but this car is good enough for me. I do my own maintenance and certified oil is on expensive side especially if you are after newer VW 504.00/507.00 standard. Dealer will use older VW 505.00 and that has a potential to create more intake valve deposits. Expensive cleaning will be needed then, reported time is 60-100K miles. Just something to keep in mind. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Happy Golf Girl Cheryl Warren , 12/07/2016 TSI Wolfsburg Edition 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M) 16 of 18 people found this review helpful Great hatchback, comfortable, peppy, fun to drive and smart looking. My Wolfsburg edition came loaded, didn't need any additional options. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse