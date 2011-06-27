Used 2000 Volkswagen Golf Hatchback Consumer Reviews
Still lovin' it.
I bought the car new in 2000. Have had only a few minor problems. Yes, the oil issue is a pain but it improved over time. I've had the hatch latch repaired under warranty and the cruise control module was replaced, but otherwise no problems. Great gas mileage, still fun to drive. Hatch holds a lot of stuff. A great basic car.
It's Great ... If It's Working
My wife and I bought our Golf GLS four-door new in 1999. It only took a couple of months before bizarre problems manifested themselves. Windows that fell into doors, mysterious rattling, seatbelts that refused to work, a radio that went on and off by itself ... plus more serious issues such as transmission problems and sudden brake failure (that's right: failure!), blown head gaskets at 30,000 miles, fluid leaks. Good luck arguing warranty issues with your VW dealer. We spent at least $1000 a year fixing the Golf every year we had it -- factor that in if you buy one. Buy a VW if you're wealthy and/or married to a decent mechanic.
Love/Hate Relationship
This is my 4rth VW. The new Golf is by far superior. But with VW you are either lucky or poor. More often than not, the latter. While I love many things about the Golf, this will be my last VW. In 1st year - 5spd needed to be completely replaced due to a mftr defect in the 5th gear. Had to battle VW 6 mths with dangerous tranny (wouldn't go into 1st+5th gears -I had to start in 2nd!). Many other problems during the 60000 miles so far. Fun to drive but at what price. Love car but hate reliability. I had it shipped directly from Germany hoping it would prove more reliable than my previous VWs. Some who have been luckier than I, but more who swear they will never buy VWs again.
2000 VW Golf GLS 2.0L 115hp
This is an excellent car overall, I appreciate the emphasis on safety by the manufacturer. This car is worth the premium in price over other cars in the same class.
Great little car!
I bought this one with 5K miles way back in 2000 and it has been going strong for over 9 years. The only major issue I've had was brake rotor and pad replacement at 25K, which was costly. We also had some minor oxygen sensor and catalytic converter issues that were under warranty and easily resolved. I replaced the timing belt and water pump at 90K, as recommended. So in short, weve put nearly 120K on this thing with very few problems. The design is very sleek; it hardly looks dated after nearly 10 years. The car is great on the highway, with a very solid, tight feel. It has great safety features (4 air bags, ABS). I love the steering, controls, dash lighting and the interior space.
