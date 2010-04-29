Used 1991 Volkswagen Golf for Sale Near Me

578 listings
Golf Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 578 listings
  • 1995 Volkswagen Golf GL
    used

    1995 Volkswagen Golf GL

    83,435 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $1,997

  • 1996 Volkswagen Golf GL
    used

    1996 Volkswagen Golf GL

    68,785 miles

    $4,995

  • 1997 Volkswagen Golf GL
    used

    1997 Volkswagen Golf GL

    161,439 miles
    1 Accident, 6 Owners, Personal Use

    $995

  • 1998 Volkswagen Golf Wolfsburg
    used

    1998 Volkswagen Golf Wolfsburg

    129,661 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,555

  • 2017 Volkswagen Golf TSI S in White
    certified

    2017 Volkswagen Golf TSI S

    20,639 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $13,944

    $2,809 Below Market
  • 2016 Volkswagen Golf TSI S in Dark Blue
    used

    2016 Volkswagen Golf TSI S

    37,600 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $10,995

    $2,927 Below Market
  • 2017 Volkswagen Golf TSI S in White
    used

    2017 Volkswagen Golf TSI S

    50,535 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $10,991

    $3,208 Below Market
  • 2016 Volkswagen Golf TSI S in Dark Blue
    used

    2016 Volkswagen Golf TSI S

    27,232 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $10,999

    $3,409 Below Market
  • 2017 Volkswagen Golf TSI S in Black
    used

    2017 Volkswagen Golf TSI S

    14,897 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $14,444

    $1,850 Below Market
  • 2012 Volkswagen Golf 2.0L TDI in Gray
    used

    2012 Volkswagen Golf 2.0L TDI

    94,776 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $8,880

    $2,013 Below Market
  • 2017 Volkswagen Golf TSI SE in Silver
    used

    2017 Volkswagen Golf TSI SE

    40,401 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $13,991

  • 2017 Volkswagen Golf TSI S in Black
    used

    2017 Volkswagen Golf TSI S

    23,054 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $13,995

    $1,919 Below Market
  • 2016 Volkswagen Golf TSI S in Dark Blue
    used

    2016 Volkswagen Golf TSI S

    28,217 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $12,490

    $1,770 Below Market
  • 2016 Volkswagen Golf TSI SE in Dark Blue
    used

    2016 Volkswagen Golf TSI SE

    30,802 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $12,696

    $2,847 Below Market
  • 2017 Volkswagen Golf TSI S in Black
    used

    2017 Volkswagen Golf TSI S

    25,902 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $14,490

    $1,543 Below Market
  • 2017 Volkswagen Golf TSI Wolfsburg Edition in Black
    used

    2017 Volkswagen Golf TSI Wolfsburg Edition

    30,702 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $12,598

    $2,667 Below Market
  • 2017 Volkswagen Golf TSI SE in Black
    used

    2017 Volkswagen Golf TSI SE

    28,794 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $13,977

    $1,928 Below Market
  • 2015 Volkswagen Golf TSI S in Gray
    used

    2015 Volkswagen Golf TSI S

    110,000 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $6,999

    $2,711 Below Market
Consumer Reviews for the Volkswagen Golf

Overall Consumer Rating
52 Reviews
  • 5
    (100%)
Practical commuter
Seth Walsh,04/29/2010
I bought the car new and have owned it for 19 years now. Besides servicing the brakes, belts once, muffler three times everything else still holds up. Commute three times a week, drive for pleasure occasionally. Buying this car was money well spent.
