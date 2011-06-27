Used 2017 Volkswagen Golf R Hatchback Consumer Reviews

Scary quick. rpeyw1@gmail.com , 02/10/2017 w/Dynamic Chassis Control and Navigation 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) 12 of 12 people found this review helpful This vehicle has interested me for almost 2 years. When the 2017 came out with DCC, I started a little more research and decided to pull the plug. The ride home from the dealership on I-95 left a smile on my face until the next day, when I got an even bigger smile after understanding more about the systems. The car is scary quick, and goes exactly where you point it. The seats are very comfortable, even after spending over 4 hours in the vehicle on the second day. The tech may be a little intimidating at first, as the vehicle has almost every conceivable bit of information at your finger tips. VW's carnet blows away Onstar. The fender sound system is absolutely outstanding. I leased mine because of my previous experience with VW products. They all developed "issues" around 60K miles. Assuming this vehicle hangs with me, I will probably buy it outright at the end of my lease. There is supposed to be a limited quantity of these this year. I say if you can find one, drive it, and you will smile like a lil kid. Hatchbacks are not everyone's cup of tea, but if you are a hatchback type of person, IMHO, this one is very hard to beat. Happy motoring! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

2017 rrrrrrrrr is a true pirates car Alan , 10/18/2016 w/Dynamic Chassis Control and Navigation 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) 19 of 20 people found this review helpful I love my new golf R! I was skeptical at first even with all the reviews, however after I test drove the car I was hooked. The car moves like a rocket, but holds the road tight. The 19 inch tires are wonderful,and I bought a set of 17 inch snows that will come in handy here in the northeast. The fender sound system is better than most, and the ability to switch driving modes from comfort to race really makes a difference.I can truly say this is a great car to drive and enjoy! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

A real "Q" ship 75 year old car lover , 02/20/2017 w/DCC and Navigation 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) 16 of 17 people found this review helpful The Golf R is a car that many just can't understand. $41K for a mere VW Golf? It's certainly no chick magnet regardless of color. And it's not designed to cosset the boss on a ride to a sales appointment. But like the mundane-appearing WW II freighters that packed hidden heavy guns, it is a real "Q ship." For those who value performance , it equals or exceeds more than a few so-called sports-cars. Compare its acceleration, handling, and braking statistics, for example, to those of the last generation C5 Corvette. While equipped with the same engine and transmission as the Audi S3 and TTS, it sells for thousands less with fit and finish to match. Unlike some ostensibly competitive "hot hatches," it doesn't beat you up in daily driving. It's as quiet as many popular sedans, it absorbs road irregularities with aplomb, and provides all the convenience of a four-door hatchback that can haul all kinds of stuff home from Best Buy and Home Depot. Oh yes, it's not perfect. The video screen is simply too small and the lack of an automatic garage door opener is inexplicable. Similarly, I very much dislike the car's inability to run the navigation system without having to listen to the radio. The new adaptive cruise control is terrific, but the lane-keeping system needs a good bit of work. Whatever you, do not compare this car to the previous generation Golf-R. Having just sold my 2012 R, I can say without the slightest hesitation, it's vastly better, particularly in NVH. The car's greatest problem are its beautiful, very light alloy wheels. They simply are not sufficiently strong to withstand the potholes of late Midwestern winters. And at a replacement cost of $800 a wheel, that's not a trivial issue. Additionally, VW needs to do some work with its proximity warning system and integrated navigation system. Unless you turn it off completely, there is no way to shut off the proximity system's warning sound, which most times remains on far too long. Similarly, there is no way to use the navigation system without also having the radio running. Honda's figured that one out, VW should, too. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Performance, comfort, luxury, & practicality Chris Stiles , 05/09/2017 w/Dynamic Chassis Control and Navigation 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) 6 of 6 people found this review helpful 6 months of ownership in Lapiz Blue, DSG, & dynamic chassis control, and overall I'm very satisfied. A hoot to drive, very fast, excellent grip, reasonably luxurious, stops on a dime, & practical. Handled well in snow with high performance all season tires. An Audi S3 for $4500 less. The Fender audio is excellent, but my entertainment & navigation shut down and required a dealer refresh to get it back up again. For $40K this car should have a Homelink garage door opener, LED tail lights, and a sunroof should be an option since the interior is black, dark & serious. An open roof would give the car a more airy interior. And how come the center console is bolted shut? Makes no sense and the dealer was unaware & of zero help. But other than these minor gripes, this car is special and exclusive. Hope it proves reliable. Highly recommended if you can strike a good deal. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse