Used 1997 Volkswagen EuroVan Consumer Reviews

VW Finally Got It Right !! Sheldon , 03/11/2010 13 of 13 people found this review helpful This is our second VW Camper, the first being a '78 Westfalia Model. Bought both new, and have had this '97 Eurovan Camper for almost 13 years now. All the complaints and problems of the old VW "bus" models have been corrected with this 6-cyclinder model. It has ample power, runs smooth and quiet, is extremely dependable, versatile, and loads of fun to drive and camp -- and, it fits in the garage! The Winnebago camper conversion package is far superior to the older Westfalia conversions --- everything works perfectly! We have had no serious problems with either the vehicle or the camping equipment. After all the years that VW built their 'bus' models, they FINALLY got it right!!

To buy...or NOT to buy...That is the QUESTION Dr. Leon"ski" , 12/20/2015 Campmobile 3dr Minivan 9 of 9 people found this review helpful It is NOT the older VW camper bus! Much improved. Different engine, (a good thing), somewhat better mileage, and self-contained for a few adults, pets, and a few children. It should not be considered a vehicle you can walk around in or cook while going down the road. Once you reach the campsite, the excitement of the VW begins. Bring along a porto-pottie for the kids, and stay at a place that has water for showers, or a lake for bathing. You'll have your own propane, but will need a small generator or electric hook-up. Portable lanterns are handy. Most of the "newer" VW campers carry bikes on the trailer-hitch attachment. Parts are available, but immediate parts--when traveling,-may take a few days. What ever you pay for the Vehicle will only go up! I have owned three of the beasts, and loved 'em all! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Great Multifunctional Vehicle Linda Treml , 08/09/2002 2 of 2 people found this review helpful From the conversion items to the VW mfrs stock unit, this is a reliable, roomy and multifunctional car for families and people with an adventurous spirit. Refrigerator, stove, sink, storage and many extras make this the van for going anywhere, doing anything. We particularly appreciated the safety of smoke alarms, carbon mono alarms and propanes warning systems. There is space for up to six passengers and engine accessibility with a 2nd battery for the extras. At 18 mpg and a V6 engine that easily takes the mountains without a strain, this is the vacation and/or in-town vehicle that does it all. We had virtually no engine problems as yet at 63k.

a Fun Car Dick McKenney , 09/16/2004 2 of 3 people found this review helpful This is my 2nd VW camper. This model I could actually pass other cars even on a hill! The stove, refrig etc were also a marked upgrade from my old Westphalia. My wife and I have been able to spend many nights at some remote areas not accessible to motels and commercial campgrounds. We were used to not requiring a "hookup" for our electrical equipment. The gas gives us lots of freedom. We'd travel with our kayak and bikes.